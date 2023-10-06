Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kennedy had only been in charge for a handful of games in his first Football League manager post when Posh thumped them 4-0 at London Road in August, 2022. It could easily have been a much bigger margin of victory.

Posh also won 3-0 at Sincil Bank in March of that season which also vexed Kennedy, but he insists ‘revenge’ is not what will motivate his side when they return to the scene of the first hammering on Saturday.

“Peterborough was the game where I changed my mindset on what we should do going forward and how we were going to do things,” Kennedy told the Lincoln City media team.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh against Lincoln at home last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"I spoke to someone I lean on heavily who had been at that game and after that conversation we switched to a three-man central defence which has served us well since

“It was a pivotal time in my coaching journey and therefore in the current history of Lincoln as well, because it’s when Lincoln’s head coach decided to look at something different.

"It’s not quite a derby game at Peterborough, but it feels like one and I remember the support we received that day was just outstanding. They sang all the way through and it was quite humbling. It was probably my first real understanding of what Lincoln City represented, and what the fans represented.

"The home game against them was disappointing as we were unbeaten at home at the time, and for the first time I felt like we had rolled over.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh against Lincoln City away from home last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"Peterborough played really well though. Jonson Clarke-Harris scored an outstanding goal for a start, but there’s a way to losing games and that wasn’t it from us.

"We’re looking forward to playing them again tomorrow, but I never use the word ‘revenge’ as I don’t like it. It’s not a question of us being desperate to overturn a result as last season has gone. It’s about competing against a very good team with a very good manager.

"I’ve always liked the way Peterborough do things. Even when I was playing I loved their brand of football and what they set out do as a club. They recruit really well and invest in exciting talented players who play an exciting brand of football.

"You know when you go there it will be one of the toughest games of the season. Darren Ferguson also makes sure they also have a bit of steel about them.

“But we’ve done well this season. We have defended well and we have been scoring goals from all over the pitch.”