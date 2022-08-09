Jack Marriott in action for Posh against Morecambe on Saturday. Photo: David Lowndes.

Wholesale changes to our Peterborough United team to tackle Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Cup

Peterborough United’s sole focus this season should be on making an immediate return to the Championship.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 7:08 am

I’m therefore making six changes to the team that started Saturday’s 3-0 League One home win over Morecambe for the Carabao Cup first round tie at Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday (7.45pm).

I’ve taken into account players who need minutes and others who need protecting from the possibility of injuries.

I’ve also returned to the 4-3-3 formation for the night.

1. HARVEY CARTWRIGHT

If the on-loan goalkeeper from Hull City is fit he should play. He already faces a tough job getting the first-team shirt off Lucas Bergstrom, but he needs to be given an opportunity to show what he can do. If Cartwright remains sidelined I'd keep Bergstrom in place rather than throw Will Lakin into the fray.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

The experienced right-back might need wrapping in cotton wool this season, but right now he needs minutes and this is therefore an ideal game for him. We don't want to see Josh Knight as a full-back again if possible.

3. JOE TOMLINSON

Harrison Burrows continues to play on the left side of the Posh defence when he would be better employed elsewhere. This is a big season for Tomnlinson as if he can't get into the starting line-up ahead of a makeshift full-back when will he?

4. JOSH KNIGHT

Knight's thrilling charges out of defence are raoidly becoming a highlight of Posh matches. I'm playing a back four in this game, but this defender's athleticism and power will ensure he copes comfortably.

