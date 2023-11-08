Kwame Poku of Peterborough United celebrates scoring his goal to bring Posh level at 1-1. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh have just seen a 13-match unbeaten run come to an end and although it was Wigan Athletic that officially brought the run to an end, they were not the toughest battle Posh have faced along the way; that would be themselves.

Firstly, I am loathed to call it a 13-game unbeaten run. I am much more comfortable win a nine-game unbeaten run in the league as after all, if Posh were actually unbeaten they would have faced Exeter for a place in the EFL Cup quarter final, alas who am I to argue with all of football’s statisticians? and my senior colleague Alan Swann!

To return to the point, along the way to 13, Posh have come up against plenty of promotion tips and in-form sides, including Bolton, Wycombe, Blackpool and of course Wigan Athletic.

Yet, no side has left me marvelling at their quality, in fact I’ve more often been marvelling at how teams are are still well in games with Posh they have no right to be.

Bolton are a well-organised side who rely on their big forwards but there goal must have been blessed by a higher power the day Posh came to town, Blackpool fielded Jordan Rhodes, who had scored in his last four games, but looked toothless at Bloomfield Road and Wigan, who had five wins out of six- with four clean sheets- looked so passive and almost let Posh have the ball for large spells.

To drop points in a game of football is fine but so long as you have made the opposition work hard for it or they have truly produced a masterful display, however, on almost every occasion Posh’s 13-match run has been in jeopardy or Posh have dropped points, I’ve found myself scratching my head as to how the team has allowed themselves to get into that situation.

How did Posh fail to put away a side as one-dimensional as Leyton Orient? How did Posh not find a winner at ten-man Bolton? How were Posh left clinging of at Carlisle against a side who had mustered so little prior to going behind? How were Port Vale able to dominate Posh almost all game after going behind? How were Blackpool allowed so easily back into the game at 3-0? Then, we we obviously know how Salford scored twice at London Road.

Even on Tuesday night, Posh ended up with 61% possession, Wigan hit the bar with a fantastic effort and had one other real chance in the first half, but Posh dominated the ball and got into so many more attacking positions but the quality in the final third was nowhere to be seen.

Posh were good value for at least a draw, maybe even more but shot themselves in the foot, firstly with a terrible piece of hesitation from Nicholas Bilokapic and Harrison Burrows in the first half, as well as poor marking to allow a badly-taken corner to fall right to a man who once played a massive role in winning his current side the FA Cup in the second.

A bit of quality in both boxes and Posh could have had a comfortable night and set about making Saturday’s derby game number 15 but here we are.

Of course, all of Posh’s opponents deserve due credit but a team with high aspirations, as Posh have, would have been disappointed to have ended up in all of the aforementioned situations and would back themselves to do better if put in that situation again.

Perhaps comfort can be taken from the fact that this Posh side sit so high up in the table given the numerous examples I have just reeled off where Posh dropped points they should never have or threatened to and the fact that they have looked capable of winning almost every game they have played this season.

This is a new side and a young side so this was always likely to happen but it also shows the opportunity that is there for this group if they can fine tune their skills and sharpen up their game management.