News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Who was top and bottom of Peterborough United's class in August?

​The averages are in for the first month of the Peterborough United season.
By Alan Swann
Published 31st Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United in action. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United in action. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United in action. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​The PT player ratings, for League One matches only, show midfielder Hector Kyprianou has been the most consistent Posh performer over the first five matches.

Surprisingly new skipper Ephron Mason-Clark is currently bottom of the class of regular starters.

Averages

Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.
Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.
Most Popular

(Out of 10, starters only)

7.8 Hector Kyprianou

7.6 Ronnie Edwards

7.3 Archie Collins

7.2 Kwame Poku

7.0 Romoney Crichlow

6.9 Nicholas Bilokapic

6.9 Harrison Burrows

6.9 Jonson Clarke-Harris

6.9 Peter Kioso

6.5 Joel Randall

6.2 Ephron Mason-Clark.

Related topics:League One