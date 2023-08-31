Who was top and bottom of Peterborough United's class in August?
The averages are in for the first month of the Peterborough United season.
By Alan Swann
Published 31st Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
The PT player ratings, for League One matches only, show midfielder Hector Kyprianou has been the most consistent Posh performer over the first five matches.
Surprisingly new skipper Ephron Mason-Clark is currently bottom of the class of regular starters.
Averages
(Out of 10, starters only)
7.8 Hector Kyprianou
7.6 Ronnie Edwards
7.3 Archie Collins
7.2 Kwame Poku
7.0 Romoney Crichlow
6.9 Nicholas Bilokapic
6.9 Harrison Burrows
6.9 Jonson Clarke-Harris
6.9 Peter Kioso
6.5 Joel Randall
6.2 Ephron Mason-Clark.