Who was the best Peterborough United captain of all-time?

There’s a new captain at London Road in Ephron Mason-Clark, but will he join a fairly exclusive club and lead Peterborough United to success?
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:09 BST

Harrison Burrows has been named vice-captain

​The best Posh captains of all-time according to the PT. They were in charge on the pitch when success was achieved.

1) Mick Halsall: Double promotion-winner in back-to-back seasons. Led Posh into the second tier for the first time in the club’s history in 1992.

Posh skipper Andy Edwards lifts the Division Three play-off final trophy at Wembley. Photo: Action ImagesPosh skipper Andy Edwards lifts the Division Three play-off final trophy at Wembley. Photo: Action Images
2) Norman Rigby: Skippered the 1960-61 Posh team that won the Division Four title scoring 134 goals.

3) Grant McCann: Guided Posh to a memorable League One play-off final success at Old Trafford in 2011.

4) Russell Martin: Captained a Posh team that finished above Leeds United and Brighton to win automatic promotion from League One in 2008-09.

5) John Cozens: Still the last Posh skipper to lift a trophy awarded to the league champions, at the end of the 1973-74 Division Four season.

6) Micah Hyde: The experienced pro was skipper when Posh were promoted from League Two in 2007-08

7) Andy Edwards: The centre-back lifted the Third Division play-off final trophy at Wembley at the end of the 1999-2000.

8) Tommy Rowe: Another to lift a trophy at Wembley after Posh had won the JPT Final in 2014.

9) Mark Beevers: Skippered the last successful Posh side, the League One promotion winners of 2020-21.

