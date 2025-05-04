Who played the most and scored the most for Peterborough United? What were the best and worst performances?

Malik Mothersille made 57 appearances, scored 16 goals and was credited with nine goal assists. Photo David Lowndes.

Malik Mothersille played in every single competitive Posh match of the season, apart from the last one at Rotherham United on Saturday.

Ricky-Jade Jones also failed to appear in just one game, the 2-0 ELF Trophy win at home to Stevenage in October. Jones was Posh top scorer in all competitions with 18 goals, while Mothersille claimed the most assists (9). Only Orient’s Jamie Donley (10) was credited with more assists in League One matches.

Posh handed out a staggering 20 senior debuts during the season. The debutants were: Rio Adebisi, Joe Andrews, Andre Changunda, Chris Conn-Clarke, Sam Curtis, Tayo Edun, Cian Hayes, Sam Hughes, Bradley Ihionvien, Carl Johnston, David Kamara, Gustav Lindgren, George Nevett, Abraham Odoh, Ollie Rose, Bolu Shofowoke, Jack Sparkes, Mo Susoho, Oscar Wallin and Tyler Young.

STATS

Tyler Young was one of 20 Posh debutants in the 2024-25 season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

LEAGUE ONE

FINAL TABLE

Birmingham 46 34 9 3 84 31 111

Wrexham 46 27 11 8 67 34 92

Abraham Odoah racked up 50 Posh appearances in his first season at the club. Photo David Lowndes.

Stockport 46 25 12 9 72 52 87

Charlton 46 25 10 11 67 43 85

Wycombe 46 24 12 10 70 45 84

L Orient 46 24 6 16 62 50 78

Reading 46 21 12 13 68 57 75

Bolton 46 20 8 18 67 70 68

Blackpool 46 17 16 13 62 60 67

Huddersfield 46 19 17 20 58 55 64

LIncoln 46 16 13 17 64 56 61

Barnsley 46 17 10 19 69 73 61

Rotherham 46 16 11 19 54 59 59

Stevenage 46 15 12 19 42 50 57

Wigan 46 13 17 16 40 42 56

Exeter 46 15 11 20 48 65 56

Mansfield 46 15 9 22 60 73 54

POSH 46 13 12 20 67 79 51

Northampton 46 12 15 19 48 66 51

Burton 46 11 14 21 49 66 47

Crawley 46 12 10 24 57 83 46

Bristol R 46 12 7 27 44 76 43

Cambridge 46 9 11 26 45 73 38

Shrewsbury 46 8 9 29 41 79 33

League One play-off semi-finals (2 legs): Orient v Stockport, Wycombe v Charlton.

Top scorers

21 Charlie Kelman (Orient)

19 Jay Stansfield (Birmingham)

18 Richard Kone (Wycombe)

18 Sam Smith (Reading/Wrexham)

18 Matt Godden (Charlton).

Most assists

10 Jamie Donley (Orient)

9 Malik Mothersille (Posh)

9 Albie Morgan (Blackpool)

9 Charlie Savage (Reading)

9 Ryan Barnett (Wrexham)

8 Kwame Poku (Posh).

Highest average gates

26,326 Birmingham

21,325 Bolton

18,817 Huddersfield

15,255 Charlton

12,781 Wrexham

Plus Posh 9,151 (12th highest).

POSH Most appearances

(All comps, maximum 58)

57 Malik Mothersille

57 Ricky-Jade Jones

52 Archie Collins

50 Abraham Odoh

43 Cian Hayes

Most goals

18 Ricky-Jade Jones

16 Malik Mothersille

12 Kwame Poku

11 Abraham Odoh

7 Joel Randall

Red cards

2 Manny Fernandez

2 Tayo Edun

1 George Nevett

1 Harley Mills

Most cautions

10 Hector Kyprianou

8 Archie Collins

8 Manny Fernandez

7 Oscar Wallin

Biggest wins

(Home)

6-1 v Cambridge

5-1 v Blackpool

4-1 v Crystal Palace

3-0 v Northampton

3-0 v Charlton.

Biggest wins

(Away)

4-1 v Shrewsbury

4-2 v Newport

Biggest defeats

(Home)

0-4 v Northampton

0-3 v Mansfield

Biggest defeats

(Away)

1-5 v Lincoln

0-3 v Wigan

Biggest crowds

(Home)

12,370 v Cambridge

12,104 v Wrexham

11.241 v Stockport

10,640 v Birmingham

10,627 v Huddersfield

Biggest crowds

(Away) 71,222 v Birmingham (Wembley)

38,895 v Everton

27,206 v Birmingham

20,022 v Bolton

18,977 v Huddersfield

Lowest crowds

(Home)

1,630 v C Palace U21s

2,133 v Walsall

2,218 v Stevenage

2,549 v Northampton

2,587 v Cheltenham

Lowest crowds

(Away)

1,657 v Gillingham

2,821 v Burton

2,944 v Newport

3,693 v Oxford

4,111 v Crawley

POSH OPINION Best performances

2-0 v Birmingham (Wembley)

3-0 v Charlton (home)

6-1 v Cambridge (home)

Worst performances

0-3 v Mansfield (home)

0-1 v Burton (home)

0-4 v Northampton (home)

1-5 v Lincoln (away)

2-4 v Mansfield (away)

1-3 v Bristol Rovers (away).

Best games

4-3 v Crawley (home)

4-3 v Crawley (away)

3-3 v Rotherham (home)

1-3 v Reading (away)

4-3 v Notts County (home)

Worst games

0-0 v Orient (home)

0-1 v Burton (home)

1-2 v Northampton (away)

0-1 v Wrexham (away)

1-0 v Wigan (home)

Best individual performances

Harley Mills v Birmingham (Wembley)

Kwame Poku v Cambridge (home)

Nicholas Bilokapic v Bolton (away)

Abraham Odoh v Crawley (away)

Kwame Poku v Shrewsbury (away).