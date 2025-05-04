Who played the most and scored the most for Peterborough United? What were the best and worst performances?
Ricky-Jade Jones also failed to appear in just one game, the 2-0 ELF Trophy win at home to Stevenage in October. Jones was Posh top scorer in all competitions with 18 goals, while Mothersille claimed the most assists (9). Only Orient’s Jamie Donley (10) was credited with more assists in League One matches.
Posh handed out a staggering 20 senior debuts during the season. The debutants were: Rio Adebisi, Joe Andrews, Andre Changunda, Chris Conn-Clarke, Sam Curtis, Tayo Edun, Cian Hayes, Sam Hughes, Bradley Ihionvien, Carl Johnston, David Kamara, Gustav Lindgren, George Nevett, Abraham Odoh, Ollie Rose, Bolu Shofowoke, Jack Sparkes, Mo Susoho, Oscar Wallin and Tyler Young.
STATS
LEAGUE ONE
FINAL TABLE
Birmingham 46 34 9 3 84 31 111
Wrexham 46 27 11 8 67 34 92
Stockport 46 25 12 9 72 52 87
Charlton 46 25 10 11 67 43 85
Wycombe 46 24 12 10 70 45 84
L Orient 46 24 6 16 62 50 78
Reading 46 21 12 13 68 57 75
Bolton 46 20 8 18 67 70 68
Blackpool 46 17 16 13 62 60 67
Huddersfield 46 19 17 20 58 55 64
LIncoln 46 16 13 17 64 56 61
Barnsley 46 17 10 19 69 73 61
Rotherham 46 16 11 19 54 59 59
Stevenage 46 15 12 19 42 50 57
Wigan 46 13 17 16 40 42 56
Exeter 46 15 11 20 48 65 56
Mansfield 46 15 9 22 60 73 54
POSH 46 13 12 20 67 79 51
Northampton 46 12 15 19 48 66 51
Burton 46 11 14 21 49 66 47
Crawley 46 12 10 24 57 83 46
Bristol R 46 12 7 27 44 76 43
Cambridge 46 9 11 26 45 73 38
Shrewsbury 46 8 9 29 41 79 33
League One play-off semi-finals (2 legs): Orient v Stockport, Wycombe v Charlton.
Top scorers
21 Charlie Kelman (Orient)
19 Jay Stansfield (Birmingham)
18 Richard Kone (Wycombe)
18 Sam Smith (Reading/Wrexham)
18 Matt Godden (Charlton).
Most assists
10 Jamie Donley (Orient)
9 Malik Mothersille (Posh)
9 Albie Morgan (Blackpool)
9 Charlie Savage (Reading)
9 Ryan Barnett (Wrexham)
8 Kwame Poku (Posh).
Highest average gates
26,326 Birmingham
21,325 Bolton
18,817 Huddersfield
15,255 Charlton
12,781 Wrexham
Plus Posh 9,151 (12th highest).
POSH Most appearances
(All comps, maximum 58)
57 Malik Mothersille
57 Ricky-Jade Jones
52 Archie Collins
50 Abraham Odoh
43 Cian Hayes
Most goals
18 Ricky-Jade Jones
16 Malik Mothersille
12 Kwame Poku
11 Abraham Odoh
7 Joel Randall
Red cards
2 Manny Fernandez
2 Tayo Edun
1 George Nevett
1 Harley Mills
Most cautions
10 Hector Kyprianou
8 Archie Collins
8 Manny Fernandez
7 Oscar Wallin
Biggest wins
(Home)
6-1 v Cambridge
5-1 v Blackpool
4-1 v Crystal Palace
3-0 v Northampton
3-0 v Charlton.
Biggest wins
(Away)
4-1 v Shrewsbury
4-2 v Newport
Biggest defeats
(Home)
0-4 v Northampton
0-3 v Mansfield
Biggest defeats
(Away)
1-5 v Lincoln
0-3 v Wigan
Biggest crowds
(Home)
12,370 v Cambridge
12,104 v Wrexham
11.241 v Stockport
10,640 v Birmingham
10,627 v Huddersfield
Biggest crowds
(Away) 71,222 v Birmingham (Wembley)
38,895 v Everton
27,206 v Birmingham
20,022 v Bolton
18,977 v Huddersfield
Lowest crowds
(Home)
1,630 v C Palace U21s
2,133 v Walsall
2,218 v Stevenage
2,549 v Northampton
2,587 v Cheltenham
Lowest crowds
(Away)
1,657 v Gillingham
2,821 v Burton
2,944 v Newport
3,693 v Oxford
4,111 v Crawley
POSH OPINION Best performances
2-0 v Birmingham (Wembley)
3-0 v Charlton (home)
6-1 v Cambridge (home)
Worst performances
0-3 v Mansfield (home)
0-1 v Burton (home)
0-4 v Northampton (home)
1-5 v Lincoln (away)
2-4 v Mansfield (away)
1-3 v Bristol Rovers (away).
Best games
4-3 v Crawley (home)
4-3 v Crawley (away)
3-3 v Rotherham (home)
1-3 v Reading (away)
4-3 v Notts County (home)
Worst games
0-0 v Orient (home)
0-1 v Burton (home)
1-2 v Northampton (away)
0-1 v Wrexham (away)
1-0 v Wigan (home)
Best individual performances
Harley Mills v Birmingham (Wembley)
Kwame Poku v Cambridge (home)
Nicholas Bilokapic v Bolton (away)
Abraham Odoh v Crawley (away)
Kwame Poku v Shrewsbury (away).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.