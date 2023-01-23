Peterborough United are adamant they won’t be selling anyone of significance in the current January transfer window.

But both chairman Darragh MacAnthony and first-team manager Darren Ferguson admit every player has their price.

For fun we’ve put a PT price tag on the biggest assets in the first-team and compared it what we we believe the Posh valuation to be and what industry website www.transfrmarket.co.uk is suggesting.

Have we got our valuations correct? Let us know what you think by messaging @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

1. JOE WARD Winger, out of contract at end of season which affects valuation. Posh price: £500k, PT: £300k, Transfrmarket: £500k. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

2. DAVID AJIBOYE Winger signed from Sutton in the summer, sent back to Sutton on loan in January. Posh price: £300k. PT: £100k. Transfrmarket: £250k. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

3. RICKY-JADE JONES Speedy, but raw young striker. Posh price: £500k. PT: £250k. Transfrmarket: £250k. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

4. DAN BUTLER Dedicated left-back. Posh price: £300k. PT: £100k. Transfrmarket: £300k. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales