News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Celebrating Posh players. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Who is the most valuable Peterborough United player according to the club, the PT and an industry website?

Peterborough United are adamant they won’t be selling anyone of significance in the current January transfer window.

By Alan Swann
2 minutes ago

But both chairman Darragh MacAnthony and first-team manager Darren Ferguson admit every player has their price.

For fun we’ve put a PT price tag on the biggest assets in the first-team and compared it what we we believe the Posh valuation to be and what industry website www.transfrmarket.co.uk is suggesting.

Have we got our valuations correct? Let us know what you think by messaging @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

1. JOE WARD

Winger, out of contract at end of season which affects valuation. Posh price: £500k, PT: £300k, Transfrmarket: £500k.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

2. DAVID AJIBOYE

Winger signed from Sutton in the summer, sent back to Sutton on loan in January. Posh price: £300k. PT: £100k. Transfrmarket: £250k.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

3. RICKY-JADE JONES

Speedy, but raw young striker. Posh price: £500k. PT: £250k. Transfrmarket: £250k.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

4. DAN BUTLER

Dedicated left-back. Posh price: £300k. PT: £100k. Transfrmarket: £300k.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Darren FergusonDarragh MacAnthonyTwitter