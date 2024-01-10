Who have been the busiest Peterborough United players this season ahead of an EFL Trophy tie against Crawley Town?
Posh host the League Two outfit at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm kick off) and below is a list of the most active players this season.
Other data is also being assessed by Ferguson and his staff before selection is confirmed.
Ferguson will also have noticed leading League One clubs Derby County and Oxford United were knocked out of the competition by League Two clubs Bradford City and AFC Wimbledon respectively last night. Brighton Under 21s and Wycombe Wanderers reached the quarter finals with wins over Reading and West Ham Under 21s respectively.
It’s an open draw for the quarter-finals rather than a North/South split.
Holders Bolton are at Accrington Stanley tonight when Blackpool entertain Burton Albion.
Posh minutes played of senior outfield players available tonight according to www.transfermarkt.co.uk...
2,752 Harrison Burrows
2,628 Ephron Mason-Clark
2,622 Archie Collins
2,604 Ronnie Edwards
2,550 Hector Kyprianou
2,437 Josh Knight
2,403 Kwame Poku
2,168 Joel Randall
2,059 Ricky-Jade Jones
1,250 David Ajiboye
1,114 Romoney Crichlow
813 Ryan De Havilland
811 Jadel Katongo
565 Emmanuel Fernandez
282 Malik Mothersille
166 Jeando Fuchs