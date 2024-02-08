News you can trust since 1948
The 1973-74 Posh squad with the Fourth Division trophy. Photo: David Lowndes.The 1973-74 Posh squad with the Fourth Division trophy. Photo: David Lowndes.
Who has the better Peterborough United players, Cantwell's Kings or Fergie's Flyers?

Peterborough United have been chasing their first Football League title for 50 years this season.
By Alan Swann
Published 8th Feb 2024, 09:30 GMT

Posh have only ever been crowned champions twice in their Football League history, both times in Division Four.

The club’s first season as a Football League club ended in triumph for the 1960-61 side and the 1973-74 team of Noel Cantwell also won the title.

Cantwell's team didn’t lose a single home game (W19, D4) which remains a unique club achievement.

That’s what the current squad are trying to emulate in League One this season, but how do they match up against Cantwell’s team, the last to lift a trophy all those 50 years ago?

Comparisons with the 1960-61 squad can’t be done as the author didn’t see them play!

1. ERIC STEELE v NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

1. ERIC STEELE v NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

The current number one is only 21 and has obvious ability and could well improve rapidly, but Steele (pictured, centre) is a top three all-time Posh goalkeeper alongside David Seaman and Ian Bennett. VERDICT: Steele.

2. KEITH BRADLEY v JADEL KATONGO

2. KEITH BRADLEY v JADEL KATONGO

Bradley (pictured), the right-back from 50 years ago was a rock-solid unsung hero of the title winners. Peter Kioso would have the edge on him, but he's gone, sadly, and a young centre-back is trying manfully to fill his boots. VERDICT: Bradley.

3. JEFF LEE v HARRISON BURROWS

3. JEFF LEE v HARRISON BURROWS

Lee was a tough-tackling left-back and an ace penalty taker, but Burrows (pictured) is improving defensively and is now taking penalties. Fergie's full-back has far more attacking quality though. VERDICT: Burrows.

4. CHRIS TURNER v JOSH KNIGHT

4. CHRIS TURNER v JOSH KNIGHT

Knight is good, but Turner (pictured) is the best centre-half in the club's history, and he was good for lots of goals. VERDICT: Turner.

