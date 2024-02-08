Posh have only ever been crowned champions twice in their Football League history, both times in Division Four.

The club’s first season as a Football League club ended in triumph for the 1960-61 side and the 1973-74 team of Noel Cantwell also won the title.

Cantwell's team didn’t lose a single home game (W19, D4) which remains a unique club achievement.

That’s what the current squad are trying to emulate in League One this season, but how do they match up against Cantwell’s team, the last to lift a trophy all those 50 years ago?

Comparisons with the 1960-61 squad can’t be done as the author didn’t see them play!

1 . ERIC STEELE v NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC The current number one is only 21 and has obvious ability and could well improve rapidly, but Steele (pictured, centre) is a top three all-time Posh goalkeeper alongside David Seaman and Ian Bennett. VERDICT: Steele. Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . KEITH BRADLEY v JADEL KATONGO Bradley (pictured), the right-back from 50 years ago was a rock-solid unsung hero of the title winners. Peter Kioso would have the edge on him, but he’s gone, sadly, and a young centre-back is trying manfully to fill his boots. VERDICT: Bradley. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . JEFF LEE v HARRISON BURROWS Lee was a tough-tackling left-back and an ace penalty taker, but Burrows (pictured) is improving defensively and is now taking penalties. Fergie’s full-back has far more attacking quality though. VERDICT: Burrows. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

4 . CHRIS TURNER v JOSH KNIGHT Knight is good, but Turner (pictured) is the best centre-half in the club’s history, and he was good for lots of goals. VERDICT: Turner. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales