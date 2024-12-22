Kwame Poku and Nicholas Bilokapic celebrate the 6-1 win for Posh against Cambridge United in November. Photo David Lowndes.Kwame Poku and Nicholas Bilokapic celebrate the 6-1 win for Posh against Cambridge United in November. Photo David Lowndes.
Who has made the grade for Peterborough United this season? Who must do much better?

By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 07:00 GMT
​Peterborough United completed 20 League One games of the 2024-25 season at Stockport County on Friday night.

A perfect time then to grade the players for their performances and efforts so far this season. It’s fair to say ‘must do better’ applies to many. Players must have made five League One appearances to qualify for a grade.

Grading key: A: Outstanding, B: Very Good. C: Steady. D: Poor, E: Very disappointing.

The winger was told he wasn’t wanted in the summer and nothing he showed before finally departing on loan proved the manager wrong. Now at York City in the National League and Posh will doubtless try and move him on permanently in January.

1. DAVID AJIBOYE - E

The winger was told he wasn’t wanted in the summer and nothing he showed before finally departing on loan proved the manager wrong. Now at York City in the National League and Posh will doubtless try and move him on permanently in January. Photo: Joe Dent

The odd crazy moment, but the goalkeeper has been more reliable this season. One exceptional display at Bolton Wanderers.

2. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC - C

The odd crazy moment, but the goalkeeper has been more reliable this season. One exceptional display at Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent

The midfielder is the manager’s pet and no wonder. A slow start to the season, but consistently good in recent weeks. A great attitude and a hard worker, but can also play. Picked up a lot of cautions though which is a concern.

3. ARCHIE COLLINS - B

The midfielder is the manager’s pet and no wonder. A slow start to the season, but consistently good in recent weeks. A great attitude and a hard worker, but can also play. Picked up a lot of cautions though which is a concern. Photo: Joe Dent

Summer recruit who has been seriously unlucky so far picking up one bad injury just as he’d forced his way into the starting line-up as a number 10. Could play a major role in the second-half of the season if his luck improves.

4. CHRIS CONN-CLARKE - C-

Summer recruit who has been seriously unlucky so far picking up one bad injury just as he’d forced his way into the starting line-up as a number 10. Could play a major role in the second-half of the season if his luck improves. Photo: Joe Dent

