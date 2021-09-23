Who are Peterborough United’s striking options after Clarke-Harris given ban?

The forward’s ban for historic tweets has asked questions of the club’s recruitment in the summer as now Posh do not have a senior striker following Jack Marriott’s severe hamstring injury that could keep him out of up to five months.
Ricky-Jade Jones, who is only 19 himself, is expected to be out until the new year and even Under 18s star forward Lewis Darlington has been ruled out with a broken arm suffered in a match last week.
So, who are Posh’s options?
1. SAMMIE SZMODICS
The leading candidate. Szmodics isn't one for picking up the ball deep and making things happen. He will provide willing running upfront and has shown that he can be a composed finisher in one-on-one situations. Would need to be willing to get stuck in with some physical defenders though. Likelihood: 9/10
2. SIRIKI DEMBELE
Posh's best chance of creating or scoring a goal. He has silky feet and can breeze past defenders with ease but would playing at the head of the field take him out of the game when Posh need him on the ball? Perhaps the makeshift forward would appreciate Dembele's role in feeding him the ball but could be asked to play that role and would certainly if Posh wanted a two. Likelihood: 7/10.
3. IDRIS KANU
Likely to make a return to the bench for the first time in seven matches and has played upfront for Posh before. He has largely been used as a wingback recently though and his last outing as a centre-forward for Posh was against Plymouth in the 4-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup, he also played there away at Portsmouth in May 2018 in place of Jack Marriott. He struggled in both and this level would be a big ask for him. Likelihood: 5/10.
4. KWAME POKU
Yet to be seen in league action for Posh but was a regular for Colchester in the last two seasons and has an international cap for Ghana, so isn't exactly a novice. He has impressed in U23 action, perhaps understandably, and could be asked to move slightly further forward. He has scored three goals in the last two U23 fixtures against Watford and Bristol City respectively. Likelihood: 4/10.