Who are Peterborough United’s striking options after Clarke-Harris given ban?

3. IDRIS KANU

Likely to make a return to the bench for the first time in seven matches and has played upfront for Posh before. He has largely been used as a wingback recently though and his last outing as a centre-forward for Posh was against Plymouth in the 4-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup, he also played there away at Portsmouth in May 2018 in place of Jack Marriott. He struggled in both and this level would be a big ask for him. Likelihood: 5/10.