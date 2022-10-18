News you can trust since 1948
Joel Randall of Peterborough United in action against Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Which two Peterborough United players picked up 8/10s and which two scored 5/10 in a dominant display against a poor Wycombe Wanderers side?

Peterborough United’s players performed well enough to have beaten Wycombe Wanderers comfortably at Adams Park on Tuesday.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago

But they wasted several scoring chances and many promising attacking positions before substitute Jonson Clarke-Harris came on to show his teammates how to do it.

One Posh player in particular continued his good recent form, but a couple of the back up boys did themselves few favours in the 1-1 draw, a result good enough to take Grant McCann’s men through to the second round of the EFL Trophy.

RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

No chance with the Wycombe goal after being a spectator for most of the first hour. Saved one penalty in the shootout. 6

Photo: Joe Dent

2. JOE WARD

Excellent first-half from the right-back position when he won many tackles and delivered several good crosses. Teed up Joe Randall for a sitter after the break as well. Seems to be better coming from deeper positions 8.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

An immaculate passing display from the back including one wonderful long ball to Ward which should have led to a first-half goal. Occasionally roughed up, but a decent return to the side apart from a skied penalty in the shootout 7.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. KELL WATTS

The debutant can certainly see a pass out from the back and his left-footedness added some much needed balance to the defence. A set-piece threat also, apart from seeing his penalty saved in the post-match nonsense. Encouraging overall 7.

Photo: Joe Dent

