Which two Peterborough United players picked up 8/10s and which two scored 5/10 in a dominant display against a poor Wycombe Wanderers side?
Peterborough United’s players performed well enough to have beaten Wycombe Wanderers comfortably at Adams Park on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago
But they wasted several scoring chances and many promising attacking positions before substitute Jonson Clarke-Harris came on to show his teammates how to do it.
One Posh player in particular continued his good recent form, but a couple of the back up boys did themselves few favours in the 1-1 draw, a result good enough to take Grant McCann’s men through to the second round of the EFL Trophy.
RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor
