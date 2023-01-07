3. WILL BLACKMORE

Did Fergie sign him? No. Blackmore came through the youth ranks during Ferguson's third spell at the club and he did give him his Posh debut in the final ten minutes against Doncaster on the final day of the 2020/21 season. He is the only one of the goalkeepers Ferguson knows which, coupled with the fact he's the current incumbent of the number one shirt, could help his cause. Alternatively, the signing of Norris could see the club follow through with plans to loan him out to get valuable experience.

Photo: Joe Dent