Returning manager Darren Ferguson has the benefit of already being familiar with most of the Peterborough United squad.
Given the fact Ferguson only resigned 11 months ago, the majority of the players were brought to the club by him. In fact, given Posh’s tendency to return to previous managers, there are no players in the squad that were not brought to the club by either Darren Ferguson or Grant McCann!
Below the Peterborough Telegraph takes a look at the relationships between Ferguson and the current Posh squad and how each player is likely to fair.
1. WILL NORRIS
Did Fergie sign him? Yes, Fergie picked him up from Burnley on loan on Friday. The fact that in his first interview with the PT the new boss spoke of the need for an experienced keeper and just two days after Ferguson Norris arrived suggests he will get the number one shirt. Both Bergstrom and Blackmore have made crucial errors in recent weeks and Ferguson is likely to be looking for a safe pair of hands for his 22-game charge toward promotion.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. LUCAS BERGSTROM
Did Fergie sign him? No. Grant McCann took the goalkeeper on loan from Chelsea last summer. Bergstrom will perhaps be the happiest of the three keepers to get the reset a new boss brings. His chances of getting the number one jersey have shrunk given the signing of Norris though but would appear to be more likely than Cartwright to stay given his performances earlier in the season.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. WILL BLACKMORE
Did Fergie sign him? No. Blackmore came through the youth ranks during Ferguson's third spell at the club and he did give him his Posh debut in the final ten minutes against Doncaster on the final day of the 2020/21 season. He is the only one of the goalkeepers Ferguson knows which, coupled with the fact he's the current incumbent of the number one shirt, could help his cause. Alternatively, the signing of Norris could see the club follow through with plans to loan him out to get valuable experience.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. HARVEY CARTWRIGHT
Did Fergie sign him? No. McCann did, on loan from Hull summer 2022. Cartwright appears to be the goalkeeper most in trouble with the departure of McCann. Considering the emergence of Blackmore and the signing of Norris, Posh are unlikely to want to loan two goalkeepers who will struggle to get on the bench. Cartwright knew McCann from his time at Hull, which won't help him now. His loan is likely to end after just the one Posh game.
Photo: Joe Dent