Which Peterborough United player scored on his England debut? Who is eligible to play for Zambia and Guyana?
JADEL KATONGO
Jadel is expected to be named in the next England Under 20 squad alongside Posh teammate Ronnie Edwards. The Manchester City loanee also qualifies to play international football for Zambia and he could yet make that switch. Current Zambia manager is former Chelsea boss Avram Grant who is reportedly a big fan of the cultured central defender.
HARRISON BURROWS
After last Saturday’s game with Bristol Rovers, the Posh left-back had made the most ‘key passes’ by any player in League One. He had been credited with 27, four more than Randell Williams of Bolton Wanderers. Harrison has also played the most minutes for Posh this season (867).
ZAK STURGE
The on-loan left-back has played six times for England Under 18s. He is also eligible to play for Guyana.
JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS
The centre-forward now has 73 Football League goals for Posh. Only Jim Hall (122), Tommy Robson (111), Craig Mackail-Smith (85) and Terry Bly (81) have more. Clarke-Harris went past Aaron Mclean (72) with his goal at Bolton last month
ARCHIE COLLINS
Archie picked up 5 yellow cards in 49 appearances for Exeter last season. He picked up 5 yellow cards in his first 12 appearances for Posh.
RYAN DE HAVILLAND
Ryan scored on his England debut last season, for the C team against Wales.
NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
The Aussie goalkeeper kept a clean sheet on his Posh debut at Reading on the opening day of the League One season. It was the first clean sheet of his career in English football and arrived 19 months after his first game in the country.
KWAME POKU
Before the midweek fixtures, Kwame was joint top in League One goal assists this season with 3, a number shared by 10 players including former Posh winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing of Derby County.
RONNIE EDWARDS
The England age group international has played the second most successful long balls in League One this season (66.7% after Herbie Kane of Barnsley).
JOEL RANDALL
Joel had started just 26 Football League games for Exeter when Posh paid £1 million for him in August, 2021. He has started just nine Football League games for Posh in 25 months.
HECTOR KYPRIANOU
Hector didn’t score in 66 Football League appearances for Leyton Orient. He scored in his second appearance for Posh in a 3-0 home win over Morecambe.
PETER KIOSO
The skipper was the second League One player to accumulate five yellow cards this season after Josh Vela of Fleetwood. Hector Kyprianou was the fourth quickest third tier player to collect five cautions.