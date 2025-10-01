Which of Darren Ferguson's 'forgotten' Peterborough United men fought their way back into his plans against Aston Villa?

2 . VICENTE REYES

Reyes getting back into the team is not as out of the question as it appears. Alec Bass has not had the easiest of starts to life at Posh. He almost cost a couple of goals at Huddersfield, he was arguably at fault for two goals against Lincoln and his kicking is yet to impress. Strong aerial ability and a good performance at Plymouth have pushed the dial in his favour but so has Rayes last night. Racing out needlessly to almost halfway and allowing himself to be rounded to Kone for the opening goal was a mistake. He had little other opportunity to atone for his error given how the young side faded. Verdict: FAIL. Photo: Joe Dent