Which of Darren Ferguson's 'forgotten' Peterborough United men fought their way back into his plans against Aston Villa?

To be fair to Darren Ferguson, he did say ahead of the match that the players who featured early in the season, before moving out of first team contention, had not been forgotten and he did allow all of these the opportunity to start on Tuesday.
Not all seized it though but there was one man who has already nailed down a place in the squad to face Bolton on Saturday!
2. VICENTE REYES
Reyes getting back into the team is not as out of the question as it appears. Alec Bass has not had the easiest of starts to life at Posh. He almost cost a couple of goals at Huddersfield, he was arguably at fault for two goals against Lincoln and his kicking is yet to impress. Strong aerial ability and a good performance at Plymouth have pushed the dial in his favour but so has Rayes last night. Racing out needlessly to almost halfway and allowing himself to be rounded to Kone for the opening goal was a mistake. He had little other opportunity to atone for his error given how the young side faded. Verdict: FAIL. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JAMES DORNELLY
One of the major winners from last night. He looked so much more accomplished in the wing back role rather than the right centre-back role he played in the first. I appreciate the Posh boss must try things but it seems clear that the second half positions are the obvious way to deploy him and Johnston. His crossing was impressive and while league action will provide a tougher level of opposition, he can only impress against what he face and his crossing was outstanding, earning a specific namecheck from his manager. Verdict: PASS. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. HARLEY MILLS
It has been frustrating to see Mills out of the side since Mendy came into the side, especially in the opening games when he physically could not complete more than 60 minutes, Mills being on the bench seemed an obvious change. There are also questions Mendy needs to answer going forward, an area where Mills generally looks more accomplished. He played a nice ball down in the build up for the second goal but did not take a chance to really stand out on a night he needed to force his way back in. Verdict: FAIL. Photo: Joe Dent