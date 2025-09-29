Peterborough United manager praises attitude of fringe players as he prepares to ring the changes for Aston Villa test

Harley Mills. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has praised the attitude of players who have lost their places in the starting line-up in recent weeks.

The likes of young full-backs Harley Mills and James Dornelly, and midfielder Donay O’Brien-Brady, were part of early-season Posh starting line-ups, but have been absent from matchday squads following the arrival of many new signings.

They could get a chance to shine again on Tuesday night when manager Darren Ferguson rings the changes for a Vertu Trophy tie against Aston Villa at the Weston Homes Stadium (7pm kick off).

It’s a game Posh will probably need to win to keep alive their chances of winning the competition for the third season in a row. Posh lost their opening group game at home to Leyton Orient and play their final tie before the knockout stages at League Two side Crawley Town on Tuesday, November 11.

Ferguson is pleased to have another game so soon after a disappointing performance in Saturday’s 3-0 League One home defeat at the hands of Lincoln City.

Ferguson said: “We know two wins normally gets you through the group stages so our aim tomorrow is to make sure we take it to the last game at Crawley.

"Some of those who played on Saturday will start again, but there will be changes as I need to see some of those who haven’t been playing recently.

"The likes of Harley, James and Donay have not been forgotten about. They are still part of our plans even though we have brought 16 players to the club since the end of last season. They’ve reacted well to not getting in the side and some of the performances for the under 21s have been very good. Sometimes it’s good for the players mentally to come out of the side and then go back in.

"If we win this game we will take three wins in four games into a League One game at Bolton on Saturday and we would then go there in a very positive frame of mind. Villa will bring challenges for sure. They went very young at Crawley, but I’m not sure they will do that tomorrow. Like all under 21 sides they will bring pace and good technical ability.

"I’m pleased we have another game so soon after Saturday. We were so passive at the start against Lincoln which was a real head scratcher as that hadn’t been the plan at all. We wanted to be aggressive and play high up the pitch as we always felt the first goal would be crucial given the way Lincoln play.

"There are ways to lose a football match. The recent one at Huddersfield was the right way, but the Lincoln game was the wrong way. We need to get out our performance levels right against Villa.”

Villa lost 4-2 in their opening group match at Crawley.