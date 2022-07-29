The average age of the members of the current Posh squad listed below is just 23.22.

Defender Nathan Thompson is the oldest at 31 and no other player is 30 until Oliver Norburn reaches the milestone in October.

There are three 19 year-olds in Lucas Bergstrom, Ronnie Edwards and Joe Taylor. Edwards is the youngest member of the squad aged 19 years and four months.

Other useful/useless information on each Posh squad member (in squad number order) can be found here...

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM Squad number: 1 Age: 19: Lucas is 6ft 9ins tall, the joint tallest player in the Football League alongside Kyle Hudlin who moved from Solihill Moors to Huddersfield Town in the summer, but has now joined AFC Wimbledon on loan. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com Photo Sales

2. DAN BUTLER Squad number: 3 Age: 27. Dan made his professional debut at the age of 17 for Portsmouth in a 3-0 League Cup defeat at Plymouth in 2012. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com Photo Sales

3. RONNIE EDWARDS Squad number: 4. Age: 19. Ronnie has made more appearances in international matches (10) than he has in League One (2). Photo: VLADIMIR SIMICEK Photo Sales

4. JOSH KNIGHT Squad number: 5. Age: 24. Josh won two player-of-the season awards when on loan at Wycombe Wanderers in their sole season as a Championship club in 2020-21. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales