Russell Martin. Photo:George Wood/Getty Images.

Injury-ravaged Rovers, who had 13 players unavailable, have just one point from their first five matches after a 2-1 defeat at league leaders MK Dons. They are the only team in the division without a win.

But McCann told the Doncaster Free Press: "We were the better team today. They took the two mistakes we gifted them and scored. We didn’t capitalise on the opportunities we had. I can go with that performance. Hopefully we’ve turned a corner.”

Former Posh people enjoing better managerial form are ex-captain Russell Martin and ex-manager Steve Evans.

Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Martin has steered Southampton to fourth place in the Championship after a 2-1 home win over QPR despite the impending sale of star forwards Che Adams and Nathan Tella who were both left out of the side yesterday.

And Evans has taken Stevenage into the top six of League One with 10 points from five matches. A side including former Posh players Dan Butler, Ben Thompson and Carl Piergianni fought out a 0-0 draw with Portsmouth at the Lamex Stadium yesterday.

Evans told the Stevenage Comet: “We have got good players and we know we have gone toe-to-toe with a team that will be expected by the owner and their manager to win automatic promotion.

"It was very feisty, not an inch given by either side, no quarter given.

"But if you’d listened to every pundit and every press report coming out of Portsmouth, you’d have thought we were lambs to the slaughter.

"But our little lambs bite sometimes and we dug in to get a point."

On the pitch former Posh skipper Ollie Norburn was sent off as Blackpool conceded their first goals in League One and slipped to their first defeat, a 3-0 loss at Lincoln City.

Norburn was dismissed after conceding a late penalty. It was his second yellow card in two minutes.