Josh Knight celebrates a goal for Posh at Derby last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh skipper and top goal scorers Jonson Clarke-Harris, defenders Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Dan Butler and Joe Tomlinson, midfielders Oliver Norburn, Jeando Fuchs and Ben Thompson, and goalkeeper Christy Pym are all available for transfer, while it’s also expected Jack Taylor and Ronnie Edwards will be sold for big bucks.

On top of that full-backs Nathan Thompson and Ben Mensah were released.

But where will they all end up and what fees can transfer gurus Barry Fry and Darragh McAnthony expect to negotiate?

Oliver Norburn will probably move up North. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Jonson Clarke-Harris: His goals record of better than one every two games (just) suggests he should command a huge fee, but he’s 29 in July and entering the last year of his contract. He’d doubtless score pots of goals in the Scottish Premier League, but Rangers have changed manager since they were reportedly interested in the centre forward. Clarke-Harris could find himself at a low end Championship club, but Posh will expect to double the million pound fee they paid Bristol Rovers in July 2020, especially as the selling club are due a cut. Who would pay that? It’s out of the range of League One clubs, even promotion fancies like Derby and Bolton. A Cardiff City or a return to Rotherham might be the best he can do.

Oliver Norburn: Blackpool were interested in the midfielder when they and Posh were in the Championship in January 2022. The Pool boss then Neil Critchley is now back in charge at Bloomfield Road and interest could be rekindled. It’s a move that would presumably interest Norburn as his family are based in the north. The 30 year-old proved his fitness and League One quality after 11 months on the sidelines with some strong displays for Posh towards the end of last season.

Jack Taylor: Ipswich Town came in hard for the impressive midfielder in January with Posh turning down four bids to maximise their own chances of going up. It’s likely the Tractor Boys interest hasn’t gone away following their return to the Championship, but they might now feel they can do better. Taylor is a shoo-in for second tier football next season though and a top side should come for him as at 24 he will only get better. Leicester City will be seeking midfielders as their best ones will go following relegation from the Premier League. Taylor would suit a club seeking to rebuild and refresh like Norwich City or Coventry City, but the latter might struggle to pay an expected £3million-£4million asking price. Several unnamed Championship clubs have already been in touch with Fry.

Ronnie Edwards: The football world will be at his feet when he returns from Under 20 World Cup duty with England. Premier League clubs are understood to have been in regular contact with Posh for the last two years, although Chelsea, frontrunners 12 months ago, are now unlikely to be so keen. Edwards (20) needs a team who play with centre-backs so he can sit in the middle of them. He also needs a team who will play him. He’d be suited to playing in the Bundesliga where chances are more readily given to younger players. Posh will probably try for £10 million, but they might have to settle for half that with plenty of lucrative add ons.

Many clubs would love to sign Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Frankie Kent: He’d walk into most League One teams and at 27 he’s approaching his peak for a central defender. Barnsley could be seeking a central defender when Mats Andersen leaves them in the summer and £300k-£400k could get him as only one year left on his contract. The Tykes like to buy young though so a Reading or a Fleetwood (if they still have money) might be a better bet.

Josh Knight: The 25 year-old was player-of-the-season at Wycombe when they failed at Championship level. A different manager at the Chairboys these days though, although he’d do a solid job for anyone in League One given a run of matches and no necessity in playing out from the back, which brings us back to Wycombe, or maybe Stevenage.

Ben Thompson: Don’t be surprised if well-funded League Two side Gillingham try and take the all-action midfielder back to Kent. A nominal fee would get him.

Christy Pym: The goalkeeper could stay at Mansfield, but they couldn't afford his wages to sign him permanently last summer. He’ll never earn a contract as good as his current one again, but if he wants to play he might have to lower his expectations as his chances of appearing for Posh again are only marginally better than Peter Burrow turning out. League Two is his level and he’ll be available for nothing, probably.

Dan Butler: Another who might have to drop down a division. Posh should let him leave on a free given his fine service and then a lower end League One club like Cambridge United could become interested. They certainly need players.

Jeando Fuchs: A combative midfielder who has played in five different countries at the age of 25 so guessing where he goes next is difficult. He’s still highly regarded in Scotland though so maybe a Premiership club up there would stump up £200k or so.

Joe Tomlinson: The left-back would probably already have signed for Swindon Town in League Two it they hadn’t sacked manager Jody Morris. It would still be his preferred destination and they could get him for nothing.

Nathan Thompson: The 31 year-old is worth a punt for a League One club now he’s available for nothing. Oxford United are a side seeking new players in all positions.