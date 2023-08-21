Ronnie Edwards on action for Posh at Northampton Town on Saturday. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

MacAnthony made the claim on the latest edition of his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast and a quick internet search revealed many higher-level clubs with an apparent interest in the cultured 20 year-old defender.

Others distanced themselves from claims by other sources. The BBC suggested West Ham United, Bournemouth and Rangers were the front-runners to sign Edwards.

It;s just possible Edwards will still be at the Weston Homes Stadium on September 1. If the Posh valuation isn’t met in this window Posh are protected by a contract that runs until the end of next season.

Ronnie Edwards. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Scottish giants RANGERS were quick to distance themselves from the BBC story, helped by Posh director of football Barry Fry who reckoned they couldn’t afford the multi-million package his club would expect.

Fry said: “Rangers have been to a lot of our games. but that means nothing as they could be watching the opposition or some other player. There have been some suggestions they are going to bid for Ronnie, but they haven’t bid for him yet. I’m not even sure if they have the money to bid for him. I’m not sure they could afford him.”

On his podcast MacAnthony listed some big clubs who had been represented by scouts at recent Posh games including MANCHESTER UNITED, ARSENAL and CHELSEA, but not LIverpool which irritates the Reds supporting co-owner. Websites reporting on all three highlighted clubs have run with an Edwards story

All three can safely be ruled out, although if Arsenal can spend £50million on Ben White they shouldn’t be worried about spending £10million on Edwards.

Chelsea were keen to sign Edwards 12 months ago, but they currently seem obsessed with spening zillions on overrated forward and midfield players.

MacAnthony revealed Man United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton and Bournemouth scouts were all a recent Posh Under 21 match, one that Edwards didn’t play in, but it didn’t stop the transfer window rumour mill.

There was a suggestion last season that a £2 million bid for Edwards had been rejected. VILLA were thought to be behind that bid, but have since changed manager. Key centre-back Tyrone Mings will be out injured for some time which was enough for one report to hint Edwards was a possible replacement, but he’s hardly likely to break into a top half, top-flight club right now.

BOURNEMOUTH were linked with a move for Edwards by the Sun newspaper earlier this summer as were CRYSTAL PALACE. Palacehave form in raiding Posh for young talent after taking Adler Nasicimento from London Road a couple of years back, but they got him on the cheap. Palace reportedly had a bid of £7.5million bid for Edwards turned down last summer and presumably the interest is still there.

It’s hard to see Edwards fitting into the Eagles’ style of play and it’s the same with WEST HAM, while David Moyes remains as Hammers boss at least.

It would be a shame if Edwards went to the Premier League and sat in an under 21 side for a couple of seasons. He could of course be loaned out for further experience, although he’s unlikely to make a quick return to Posh and League One.

A Championship club would be his more likely destination on loan. It wouldn't be the worst move if he left for a top-end Championship club with a great chance of reaching the top-flight this season.