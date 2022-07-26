Only 6% of those who responded to a recent Peterborough Telegraph survey predicted Posh would win the title.
The most popular finishing position prediction was second 22% followed by fourth with 18%. Other predictions were third (12%), fifth (4%), sixth (16%), seventh (8%), eighth (6%) and 10th (6%).
Sheffield Wednesday are the overwhelming favourites to win League One according to Posh fans (when they couldn’t choose Posh). The Owls picked up 62% of the votes to leave the rest headed by Derby (16%) trailing in their wake. Other clubs to be nominated were Ipswich (14%), Wycombe (4%), Cambridge (2%) and Bolton (2%).
Morecambe are the most fancied team among Posh fans to be relegated. They picked up 42% of the nominations with a suprisingly low (16%) nominating local rivals Cambridge. Other nominations were Forest Green Rovers (10%), Port Vale (10%), Exeter (6%), Fleetwood (4%), Shrewsbury (4%), Burton (4%) and Cheltenham (4%).
And Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris will win the club’s player-of-the-season award according to the Posh poll. He collected 44% of the votes, way more than joint second-place finishers Ronnie Edwards and Kwame Poku (12%).
Other nominations were Jack Marriott (8%), Jeando Fuchs (8%), Harrison Burrows (4%), Sammie Szmodics (2%), Joe Ward (2%), Nathan Thompson (2%), Ben Thompson (2%), Josh Knight (2%) and Joel Randall (2%).