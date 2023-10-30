News you can trust since 1948
A total of 56,100 fans have watched Peterborough United home games this season.

Where Peterborough United would rank in a combined League One/LeagueTwo crowd table and how they compare to Cambridge United, Wrexham, Notts County, Bristol Rovers and Oxford United - picture gallery

Posh are in a great position to push on for promotion this season after three wins in their last four games.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:30 GMT

And they can be certain of a bumper crowd when they next return to League One action at home when they host Cambridge United on November 11.

So far 56,100 fans have watched Posh home games this season at an average of 8,014.

But how do those crowds compare against their lower league rivals?

Here we look at an alternative table, which ranks League One and Two clubs based on total crowds this season.

The figures are correct as of Sunday October 29 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Get more Posh news here.

Total crowds: 166,160

1. Bolton Wanderers

Total crowds: 166,160 Photo: Tom Dulat

Total crowd: 157,975

2. Derby County

Total crowd: 157,975 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 142,981

3. Portsmouth

Total crowd: 142,981 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 121,655

4. Charlton Athletic

Total crowd: 121,655 Photo: Getty Images

