Where Peterborough United would be in a combined League One/Two crowd table and how it stacks up against Bristol Rovers, Mk Dons, Stockport County, Oxford United and Swindon Town - gallery
It’s been a long wait but Posh fans will finally get to see their side play at home for the first time since 2nd December when they host MK Dons tomorrow.
Posh have received decent backing so far this season as they get used to being back in League One.
The League Two suggest they may be punching above their weight – with an average crowd of 8,300 well below that of their promotion rivals.
But, of course, crowds don’t define success as the bottom end of League One proves very well.
So where would Posh be in a crowd table if the top League Two teams were also included?
Here’s how the combined crowd table would look, with nine League Two sides featuring.
You can get more Posh news here.