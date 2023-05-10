Where Peterborough United would be in a 2022/23 League One table based on crowds and how they compare to Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Derby County, Ipswich Town and the rest of the league - picture gallery
More than 5.8m fans watched League One football this season.
The figures – revealed by the transfermarkt.co.uk website – shows 5,847,877m fans at an average crowd of 10,613.
It also suggest Posh have punched nicely above their weight with the London Road crowds less than that of the league average.
Here’s where Posh would have ended the league season if the table had been based on total crowds. (*Actual league position is in brackets).
