More than 5.8m fans watched League One football this season.

The figures – revealed by the transfermarkt.co.uk website – shows 5,847,877m fans at an average crowd of 10,613.

It also suggest Posh have punched nicely above their weight with the London Road crowds less than that of the league average.

Here’s where Posh would have ended the league season if the table had been based on total crowds. (*Actual league position is in brackets).

1 . Derby County (7) Total crowd: 626.949 Average crowd: 27.259

2 . Ipswich Town (2) Total crowd: 602.227 Average crowd: 26.184

3 . Sheffield Wednesday Total crowd: 583.699 Average crowd: 25.378

4 . Bolton Wanderers Average crowd: 432.713 Total crowd: 18.814