Peterborough United were watched by 203,816 fans this season.

Where Peterborough United would be in a 2022/23 League One table based on crowds and how they compare to Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Derby County, Ipswich Town and the rest of the league - picture gallery

More than 5.8m fans watched League One football this season.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th May 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 07:31 BST

The figures – revealed by the transfermarkt.co.uk website – shows 5,847,877m fans at an average crowd of 10,613.

It also suggest Posh have punched nicely above their weight with the London Road crowds less than that of the league average.

Here’s where Posh would have ended the league season if the table had been based on total crowds. (*Actual league position is in brackets).

Get the latest Posh news and full buid-up to Friday’s play-off semi-final, here.

Total crowd: 626.949 Average crowd: 27.259

1. Derby County (7)

Total crowd: 626.949 Average crowd: 27.259 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 602.227 Average crowd: 26.184

2. Ipswich Town (2)

Total crowd: 602.227 Average crowd: 26.184 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 583.699 Average crowd: 25.378

3. Sheffield Wednesday

Total crowd: 583.699 Average crowd: 25.378 Photo: Getty Images

Average crowd: 432.713 Total crowd: 18.814

4. Bolton Wanderers

Average crowd: 432.713 Total crowd: 18.814 Photo: Getty Images

