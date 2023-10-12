News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United have moved into the League One play-off places after three wins in five.

Where Peterborough United are tipped to finish after win over Lincoln City, plus predictions for Derby County, Reading, Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and the rest of League One - picture gallery

Peterborough United have started to pick up the points with three wins in their last five outings.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST

It leaves Posh fifth in the table going into the international break and well placed to cement a play-off place.

But will Darren Ferguson’s men make the play-offs and go two stages further than last season?

Here is how league sponsors SkyBet see the end of season table looking. (League position predictions are calculated on the odds of each club’s chances of winning the league)

5/2

1. Oxford United

5/2 Photo: Pete Norton

5/2

2. Portsmouth

5/2 Photo: Shaun Botterill

7/1

3. Derby County

7/1 Photo: Michael Regan

7/1

4. Peterborough United

7/1 Photo: Joe Dent

