Peterborough United have started to pick up the points with three wins in their last five outings.

It leaves Posh fifth in the table going into the international break and well placed to cement a play-off place.

But will Darren Ferguson’s men make the play-offs and go two stages further than last season?

Here is how league sponsors SkyBet see the end of season table looking. (League position predictions are calculated on the odds of each club’s chances of winning the league)