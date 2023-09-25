News you can trust since 1948
Where Peterborough United are tipped to finish after Bolton Wanderers draw, plus predictions for Portsmouth, Barnsley, Oxford United and Exeter City as League One starts to take shape - picture gallery

It was an encouraging point for Posh this weekend following the 1-1 draw at Bolton Wanderers.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

The point leaves Posh just outside the play-off places, with Darren Ferguson’s men well-placed to climb up interesting looking table.

But will Posh bag a play-off place at the end of the season? Here is where they are tipped to finish.

League position predictions are calculated on the SkyBet odds of each club’s chances of winning the league.

4/1

1. Oxford United

4/1 Photo: Pete Norton

11/2

2. Bolton Wanderers

11/2 Photo: Clive Brunskill

13/2

3. Derby County

13/2 Photo: Michael Regan

10/1

4. Barnsley

10/1 Photo: Michael Steele

