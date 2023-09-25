It was an encouraging point for Posh this weekend following the 1-1 draw at Bolton Wanderers.

The point leaves Posh just outside the play-off places, with Darren Ferguson’s men well-placed to climb up interesting looking table.

But will Posh bag a play-off place at the end of the season? Here is where they are tipped to finish.

League position predictions are calculated on the SkyBet odds of each club’s chances of winning the league.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

1 . Oxford United 4/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Bolton Wanderers 11/2 Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3 . Derby County 13/2 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales