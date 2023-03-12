Nathanael Ogbeta of Peterborough United takes on Ryan Jackson of Cheltenham Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Here are the reactions to a 3-0 home reverse at the hands of Cheltenham Town, including the usual calls for departures from the club.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…

Over the years of Darragh’s influence a culture of signing very young gifted players has emerged and nothing wrong with that except it has to be tempered with enough quality ‘hard as nails’ types ready to die for the cause mentally and physically. That’s what we lacked today & have lacked all season – @eddiedixon461

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United in action with Sean Long of Cheltenham Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A bad day at the office – @Markjoyce114

To be fair to EMC he played much better as a number 10 the other night. Plus he didn’t really get long enough in this game. Just a shame we can’t seem to go on any kind of run, but suppose that’s why we are where we are – @GazzoYo

Clueless. Toothless. Pointless. MOM - me for turning up with a cold – @navaloccasions

The importance of Mark Beevers to the promotion- winning defence becomes even more obvious every single game since he left. He was never replaced – @capper_mike

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United battles with Elliot Bonds of Cheltenham Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Poor goalkeeping and decision making from whole team, MOM the young lad taking part in the dizzy penalties at half time. He had 3 shots on goal and scored with 2 – @beeby_andy

Worst Posh performance I’ve ever seen – @thephilsmith

Absolute garbage, just renewed season ticket – @ianstimson1

Ogbeta the only one who tried – @william5001

Players showing their summer thoughts already. MOM May, I'd like us to seriously consider signing him – @Jinksy6

Lacking belief, lacking cohesion, lacking ambition – @Fig428

Everyone out, awful game, season over. MOM my hotdog – @14obrien141

Ponderous, plodding, pathetic, pedestrian, powderpuff, poor – @TobyWoody

I can sum it up in one word: weak. Since Fergie has returned, Posh score first they win, opposition score first Posh lose. 1st goal so vital in these games. MOM Edwards – @PoshboyAlan

My Man of the Match says it all. MOM: Mason-Clark – @csking75

Disappointing, season comes to an end. MOM May – @Deepingposh

Disappointed and deflated. Change needed now – @poshforever2

Classic Posh; consistently inconsistent, oh well. MOM very hard to pick today, but probably Joel Randall, who added some positivity and creativity in his relatively brief cameo – @TheKittMatt

Long term future in League One. MOM Alfie May – @davidrbull

Absolutely embarrassing. MOM Taylor – @jacobcr27518800

Shocking, get Fergie out. MOM: Norris for Cheltenham – @JoshMakkie12

Fergie has to go now. MOM Alfie May – @PoshFan001

Probably one of the worst home performances I can remember, especially given the magnitude of the game and opposition. Never at the races – @Sweeney95Alex

Absolute complete waste of my time. No MOM – @GlennHackney11

Played like a team of strangers. MOM Edwards – @IanJBryant

Start planning for next season now. MOM Ogbeta – @emmaverde9

Still 33 points to play for – @PaulGC84

Time to reset, play the youths – @nickeddington

Passing, crossing, shooting, defending all poor. MOM Nathan Thompson – @paul_gauntlett

Fergie out, new manager in now. MOM: Alfie May – @Kyle_Irving19

Embarrassing attempt to showcase season tickets. MOM Alfie May – @CHAMM24

Worst game of the season by far. MOM, me and my hubby for leaving our sick beds to support the team! – @sarahmiles75