'Where have the 'hard as nails' types who will die for the cause gone', 'worst performance I've ever seen,' oh and 'Fergie out'
Peterborough United fans are never shy to say what they think after a bad performance.
Here are the reactions to a 3-0 home reverse at the hands of Cheltenham Town, including the usual calls for departures from the club.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…
Over the years of Darragh’s influence a culture of signing very young gifted players has emerged and nothing wrong with that except it has to be tempered with enough quality ‘hard as nails’ types ready to die for the cause mentally and physically. That’s what we lacked today & have lacked all season – @eddiedixon461
A bad day at the office – @Markjoyce114
To be fair to EMC he played much better as a number 10 the other night. Plus he didn’t really get long enough in this game. Just a shame we can’t seem to go on any kind of run, but suppose that’s why we are where we are – @GazzoYo
Clueless. Toothless. Pointless. MOM - me for turning up with a cold – @navaloccasions
The importance of Mark Beevers to the promotion- winning defence becomes even more obvious every single game since he left. He was never replaced – @capper_mike
Poor goalkeeping and decision making from whole team, MOM the young lad taking part in the dizzy penalties at half time. He had 3 shots on goal and scored with 2 – @beeby_andy
Worst Posh performance I’ve ever seen – @thephilsmith
Absolute garbage, just renewed season ticket – @ianstimson1
Ogbeta the only one who tried – @william5001
Players showing their summer thoughts already. MOM May, I'd like us to seriously consider signing him – @Jinksy6
Lacking belief, lacking cohesion, lacking ambition – @Fig428
Everyone out, awful game, season over. MOM my hotdog – @14obrien141
Ponderous, plodding, pathetic, pedestrian, powderpuff, poor – @TobyWoody
I can sum it up in one word: weak. Since Fergie has returned, Posh score first they win, opposition score first Posh lose. 1st goal so vital in these games. MOM Edwards – @PoshboyAlan
My Man of the Match says it all. MOM: Mason-Clark – @csking75
Disappointing, season comes to an end. MOM May – @Deepingposh
Disappointed and deflated. Change needed now – @poshforever2
Classic Posh; consistently inconsistent, oh well. MOM very hard to pick today, but probably Joel Randall, who added some positivity and creativity in his relatively brief cameo – @TheKittMatt
Long term future in League One. MOM Alfie May – @davidrbull
Absolutely embarrassing. MOM Taylor – @jacobcr27518800
Shocking, get Fergie out. MOM: Norris for Cheltenham – @JoshMakkie12
Fergie has to go now. MOM Alfie May – @PoshFan001
Probably one of the worst home performances I can remember, especially given the magnitude of the game and opposition. Never at the races – @Sweeney95Alex
Absolute complete waste of my time. No MOM – @GlennHackney11
Played like a team of strangers. MOM Edwards – @IanJBryant
Start planning for next season now. MOM Ogbeta – @emmaverde9
Still 33 points to play for – @PaulGC84
Time to reset, play the youths – @nickeddington
Passing, crossing, shooting, defending all poor. MOM Nathan Thompson – @paul_gauntlett
Fergie out, new manager in now. MOM: Alfie May – @Kyle_Irving19
Embarrassing attempt to showcase season tickets. MOM Alfie May – @CHAMM24
Worst game of the season by far. MOM, me and my hubby for leaving our sick beds to support the team! – @sarahmiles75
Fergieball at its finest. Clueless. MOM - Josh Knight, helped collect stats well upstairs in the Family Stand – @DOC_RAY