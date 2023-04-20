News you can trust since 1948
Lee Tomlin (right) and Grant McCann celebrate the former's hat-trick goal for Posh v Ipswich in 2011.Lee Tomlin (right) and Grant McCann celebrate the former's hat-trick goal for Posh v Ipswich in 2011.
Lee Tomlin (right) and Grant McCann celebrate the former's hat-trick goal for Posh v Ipswich in 2011.

Where are the Peterborough United players who crushed Ipswich Town 7-1 in a Championship fixture?

​Four of the 11 biggest Football League wins in Peterborough United history have come under current manager Darren Ferguson.

By Alan Swann
Published 20th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

That includes the famous 7-1 win over Saturday’s opponents Ipswich Town in a Championship fixture at London Road in August, 2011

Ferguson heaped praise on ‘one of the best displays my team has ever given’ after a hat-trick from Lee Tomlin – his first goals at Championship level – and two each from Paul Taylor and Grant McCann had humiliated the Tractor Boys.

Tomlin had been fined after a verbal altercation with a police officer just a month earlier and spoke candidly after the game.

“I have been frustrated with myself and so to score was something special,” Tomlin said. To get my first Championship goal was good, but to get a hat-trick was something else.

“I really needed to get myself sorted out on and off the field because no matter how hard the manager was on me, it was nothing to how hard I was on myself.”

Ipswich manager Paul Jewell called the defeat ‘the worst of his career,’ but he was clearly impressed by Taylor as he wasted £1.5 million on the striker 12 months later!

Ipswich actually took the lead through midfielder Keith Andrews, but were 4-1 down at the break and had Lee Martin and Tommy Smith, who had been on the pitch for two minutes, sent off either side of half-time.

Here’s what happened to that Posh team…..

Goalkeeper (36) who went from Posh to Crawley, to Portsmouth, to Crawley, to Norwich, to Exeter, to Fleetwood, to Sheffield Wednesday and now player and coach at National League North side King's Lynn Town.

1. PAUL JONES

Goalkeeper (36) who went from Posh to Crawley, to Portsmouth, to Crawley, to Norwich, to Exeter, to Fleetwood, to Sheffield Wednesday and now player and coach at National League North side King's Lynn Town. Photo: paul franks

Right-back (34) who went from Posh to Bristol City, to Bolton, to Bristol Rovers, to Yeovil, and now at Welsh Premier League side Penybont.

2. MARK LITTLE

Right-back (34) who went from Posh to Bristol City, to Bolton, to Bristol Rovers, to Yeovil, and now at Welsh Premier League side Penybont. Photo: Alan Storer

Left-back (35) who went from Posh to Sheffield United, to Doncaster, to Cheltenham, to Yeovil. Now retired and under 16 coach at Luton Town

3. CRAIG ALCOCK

Left-back (35) who went from Posh to Sheffield United, to Doncaster, to Cheltenham, to Yeovil. Now retired and under 16 coach at Luton Town Photo: Alan Storer

Centre-back (33) who went from Posh to Norwich, to Wolves, to Leicester City, to Swansea and now, sadly, at Cambridge United.

4. RYAN BENNETT

Centre-back (33) who went from Posh to Norwich, to Wolves, to Leicester City, to Swansea and now, sadly, at Cambridge United. Photo: Alan Storer

