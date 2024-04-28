Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Posh ended the regular season on Saturday with a 3-3 draw at home to Bolton, a result they had to fight for after finding themselves 2-0 down after eight minutes.

Mothersille scored twice, either side of a Joel Randall strike, to put Posh 3-2 up before Cameron Jerome rescued a point for the visitors.

Bolton will join Posh in the play-offs and face Barnsley while Posh face Oxford on Saturday and Wednesday, starting with the away leg.

Malik Mothersille jogs back after pulling a goal back for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent.

Mothersille has now completed three consecutive 90 minutes for the first time in his Posh career and his three league goals have all come in the last four games.

The 20-year-old forward in now looking ahead to the play-offs, even firing a warning to Posh’s rivals.

He said: “I’m loving playing in this team with this type of football, it suits me. The gaffer has full trust in me and the players are amazing.

“We’re confident. We definitely know we’re the best team, we know some of our results haven’t shown that but we’re confident in our ability so we’re excited. This is what we play for, games like this.

“They will probably be wanting us again hoping it will be a repeat of what happened but that was a one-off; when we get it right, nobody can stop us.

“Today, the gaffer wasn’t pleased at half time and neither were we.

“We knew we had to come out strong, after the first goal we got momentum. We did well and should have won the game but from being 2-0 down, it was a good result.

“I had to do a little more in the final third, especially in the box. We worked on running in behind the centre-backs because they fall asleep and that’s what I did to score the two goals.

“I’ve also been working on my movement in the box. Santos won the ball off me a couple of times in the first half but I didn’t feel discouraged. Once I put my body in the way and shielded it correctly, he wasn’t able to get it, even if he is stronger than me.

“We’re working on starting games how we finish them but we will get there. We could have done better to see out of the game at 3-2 but we will take the positives to come from two gaols down against one of the best teams in the league.

“We’ve got the biggest games of the season coming up so it’s the perfect time for me to find my form and help my teammates.

