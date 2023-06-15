Posh manager Darren Ferguson (left) and chairman Darragh MacAnthony with the EFL Trophy after their club's success in 2014. Photo: David Lowndes.

The EFL fixtures will be unveiled at 9am followed by the EFL Trophy draw at 11.30am and the Carabao Cup draw at 2.30pm. The Trophy and Cup draws will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

For the EFL Trophy, the 16 Invited U21 teams will be placed into their respective Northern and Southern section groups, with the 48 EFL Clubs having been placed into pre-determined groups prior to the draw. Consideration has been given to ensure travel time is minimised and recovery time is maximised for players.

All EFL Clubs will play two of their three matches at home in the Group Stages, with U21 teams away from home in all three fixtures.

Posh won the Trophy in 2014 after beating Chesterfield 3-1 in the Wembley Final.

A total of 36 fixtures will be drawn in the Carabao Cup, with all 72 EFL clubs, including newly promoted Notts County and Wrexham, in the draw.

The 12 Premier League Clubs not competing in Europe will join in the second round, with the other eight Premier League clubs starting in the third round.

The first round will see teams drawn in Northern and Southern sections, with matches scheduled to take place week commencing August 7.