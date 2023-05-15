3 . 8 - Posh 1, Nottingham Forest 0.

This FA Cup third round replay win earned Posh a trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United in 1976. Posh had drawn 0-0 at Brian Clough's Forest in the original tie before Jon Nixon's first-half goal secured victory in the replay in front of almost 18,000 to set up an emotional return to Old Trafford for Posh manager Noel Cantwell who had skippered United to FA Cup success in the 1960s. Forest won promotion to the old First Division the following season, then won the title and then won the European Cup. Nixon is pictured in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes