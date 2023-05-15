News you can trust since 1948
Posh winger Garry Kimble (right) during the Rumbelows Cup win over Liverpool in 1991.Posh winger Garry Kimble (right) during the Rumbelows Cup win over Liverpool in 1991.
When Peterborough United dazzled under the London Road floodlights...

Peterborough United’s 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night had some fans claiming it was the best Posh display they’d ever seen.

By Alan Swann
Published 15th May 2023, 11:38 BST

Given the high pressure, high stakes nature of a League One play-off semi final first leg it was certainly a memorable performance, but there have been many other nights when Posh have dazzled under the London Road floodlights.

Here, the PT picks its top 10...

Attacking brilliance from a League One Posh side rejuvenated by the return of Darren Ferguson as manager in 2011. Craig Mackail-Smith (2), George Boys (2) and Nat Mendez-Laing (pictured) scored the Posh goals. They went to Hillsborough a month later for the return game and played even better in a 4-1 win before winning promotion to the Championship through the play-offs.

1. 10 - Posh 5, Sheffield Wednesday 3, 2011

Attacking brilliance from a League One Posh side rejuvenated by the return of Darren Ferguson as manager in 2011. Craig Mackail-Smith (2), George Boys (2) and Nat Mendez-Laing (pictured) scored the Posh goals. They went to Hillsborough a month later for the return game and played even better in a 4-1 win before winning promotion to the Championship through the play-offs. Photo: Alan Storer

Burnley were top of Division One when thumped in a League Cup tie in 1965. John Fairbrother (2), Ollie Conmy (pictured) and an own goal secured a famous victory for a side that went on to reach the semi-finals for the only time in the club's history.

2. 9 - Posh 4, Burnley 0.

Burnley were top of Division One when thumped in a League Cup tie in 1965. John Fairbrother (2), Ollie Conmy (pictured) and an own goal secured a famous victory for a side that went on to reach the semi-finals for the only time in the club's history. Photo: David Lowndes

This FA Cup third round replay win earned Posh a trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United in 1976. Posh had drawn 0-0 at Brian Clough's Forest in the original tie before Jon Nixon's first-half goal secured victory in the replay in front of almost 18,000 to set up an emotional return to Old Trafford for Posh manager Noel Cantwell who had skippered United to FA Cup success in the 1960s. Forest won promotion to the old First Division the following season, then won the title and then won the European Cup. Nixon is pictured in action for Posh.

3. 8 - Posh 1, Nottingham Forest 0.

This FA Cup third round replay win earned Posh a trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United in 1976. Posh had drawn 0-0 at Brian Clough's Forest in the original tie before Jon Nixon's first-half goal secured victory in the replay in front of almost 18,000 to set up an emotional return to Old Trafford for Posh manager Noel Cantwell who had skippered United to FA Cup success in the 1960s. Forest won promotion to the old First Division the following season, then won the title and then won the European Cup. Nixon is pictured in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes

The greatest hat-trick of all-time from David Farrell in a Third Division play-off semi-final second leg which completed a 5-1 aggregate win. Posh went on to win the final 1-0 v Darlington at Wembley to secure promotion. Farrell (left) is pictured in that Wembley final. ​

4. 7 - Posh 3, Barnet 0.

The greatest hat-trick of all-time from David Farrell in a Third Division play-off semi-final second leg which completed a 5-1 aggregate win. Posh went on to win the final 1-0 v Darlington at Wembley to secure promotion. Farrell (left) is pictured in that Wembley final. ​ Photo: Gary M. Prior

