​​It was the first second tier game in Posh history after Chris Turner’s band of heroes had secured back-to-back promotions.

And it was a memorable match as Posh won 1-0 with a goal from Ken Charlery midway through the second-half against an expensively assembled County team in front of 9,995 fans.

Derby had reached the play-offs the previous season and recently splashed out £1 million to bring hotshot striker Marco Gabbiadini from Crystal Palace.

Ryan Bennett (right) is about to be sent off by referee Nigel Miller in the Posh v Derby clash in 2010. Photo: Ben Davis.

Gabbiadini was quiet and Ian Bennett was only called into serious action late on when he tipped over a Tommy Johnson header.

Posh: Bennett, Luke, R. Robinson, Howarth, Welsh, Cooper, Ebdon, Sterling, Barnes, Adcock, Charlery.

Derby: Sutton, Forsyth, Wassell, Coleman, Williams, Kavanagh, Pembridge, Simpson, Gabbiadini, Johnson, Kitson.

That Posh team went on to secure a 10th place finish which remains the best Football League finish in the club’s history.

Ephron Mason-Clark (right) and Nathanael Ogbeta celebrate the former's goal for Posh against Derby last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And Posh have gone on to compile an impressive home record against Derby, who visit London Road on Saturday.

They’ve won five and lost just one of seven home Football League matches against the Rams.

The only blemish arrived in a Championship match in January, 2010 when Posh saw both centre-backs Craig Morgan and Ryan Bennett sent off by the 47th minute of a 3-0 defeat.

Posh were rock bottom of the Championship at the time and received little help from referee Nigel Miller who had Robbie Savage in his ear whenever he had a big decision to make.

Posh overcame a poor first-half to win this fixture 2-0 last season with goals from current skipper Ephron Mason-Clark and on-loan left-back Nathanael Ogbeta.

On-loan forward Saido Berahnino scored twice in a 3-0 Posh win in October 2012.