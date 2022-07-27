Jimmy Hill. (Photo by R. Viner/Daily Express/Getty Images).

A bumper crowd of 26,307 watched Posh beat Division Three champions Coventry City 2-0 on the penultimate day of the 1963-64 season.

Winger Peter Thompson and legendary striker Derek Dougan scored the goals for Posh against a Coventry side managed by Jimmy Hill who later became famous as host of Match of the Day.

The biggest crowd to watch Posh in an away game in the third tier is 32,503 who saw Middlesbrough clinch promotion in the 1966-67 season with a last day 2-1 win. John Mason scored the Posh consolation goal.

The highest third tier crowd at London Road won’t be beaten this season due to a current capacity restriction of around 13,200.

The next best Posh attedances in the third tier...

18,078 v Watford, 1961.

17,518 v Northampton Town, 1963.

17,268 v Bournemouth, 1961.

17,106 v Shrewsbury, 1961.

17,009 v Northampton Town, 1962.

15,158 v Bournemouth, 1963.

14,804 v Grimsby, 1961.