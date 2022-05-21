3. 18th BEN AMOS

Championship debut, October 31, 2009 v Barnsley aged 19 years and 204 days. Posh had a goalkeeping crisis which forced manager Darren Ferguson to raid his old club Manchester United. Amos made his debut for Posh in the same game as Ryan Bennett, a 2-1 defeat at home to Barnsley, when the 'keeper didn't exactly cover himself in glory. Amos never played for Posh again, but went on to have a decent career at Charlton and Bolton among others and last season he was a regular in the Wigan Athletic side that won League One.

Photo: Joe Dent