What happened to the Peterborough United players who reached the FA Youth Cup semi finals?

​Posh reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup for the only time in the club’s history in the 1997-98 season.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT- 2 min read
Matthew Gill in action for Posh.
Matthew Gill in action for Posh.

Posh beat Doncaster Rovers, Bury, Wycombe Wanderers, Southampton and Crewe Alexandra on the way to the last four where they lost over two legs (2-0) to Blackburn Rovers.

They won at Crewe despite midfielder Matthew Gill playing in goal for the final 20 minutes after ‘keeper Dan Connor broke his leg.

Posh are playing at Crewe in the first round of this season’s FA Youth Cup tonight (Thursday).

Goalkeeper Dan Connor in his Posh days.
Goalkeeper Dan Connor in his Posh days.
Eleven of the 1997-98 squad were handed professional contracts by Posh.

Here’s what happened to them at first-team level…

James Campbell was a lanky centre-back who never started a Posh game.

Dan Connor was a goalkeeper who made 11 Posh appearances. He is now ‘Head of Goalkeeping’ at League Two strugglers Forest Green Rovers.

Simon Davies was a midfielder who played 75 times for Posh, scoring six goals. Also played for Spurs, Everton and Fulham while winning 58 caps for Wales.

Matthew Etherington was a dashing left-winger who made his Posh debut aged 15 and went on to play 58 times, scoring six goals. Joined Spurs, then West Ham and Stoke.

Daniel French was a winger who played 22 times for Posh, scoring once.

Matthew Gill was a midfielder who made 173 Posh appearances spread over two spells, scoring five goals. Also played for Notts County, Exeter, Norwich, Bristol Rovers, Walsall and Tranmere, making close to 500 appearances in total before becoming a respected first-team coach. He’s now assistant manager to former Posh skipper Russell Martin at Southampton.

Grant Haley was a right-back who was man-of-the-match on his senior Posh debut and never played again.

Matthew Hann was a forward who made five senior Posh appearances (one start).

Warren Kenna was a centre-back and younger brother of Ireland and Blackburn star Jeff Kenna who never started a senior Posh match.

Anders Koogi was aDanish midfielder who made two first team sub appearances.

Tony Shields was a combative midfielder or forward who made 140 Posh appearances, scoring five goals.

