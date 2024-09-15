Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I don’t believe for one minute it will happen, but it was nonetheless interesting to hear Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson hint at a formation change.

It has been frustrating watching Posh labour so unconvincingly in three League One home matches so far this season. The only impressive numbers they are racking up are possession percentages – 71% against Lincoln yesterday apparently – but keeping the ball in safe areas by knocking it sideways and backwards won’t win many matches.

But Ferguson is more likely to back his coaching staff to improve a new-look side in the formation he clearly prefers, rather than be seen to panic and start afresh tactically with so few games played. Anyway the system and style of play has been successful in away games so why change it just yet? The summer recruitment has been carried out with the current formation in mind.

But, if the boss did change his mind, what formation would he employ? I don’t see the players to make a 4-3-3 or a midfield diamond work, although a 3-4-1-2 system could make sense.

Posh midfielder Archie Collins battles for the ball against Lincoln City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Something like…

Steer

Wallin, Fernandez, Katongo

Curtis, Kyprianou, Collins, Sparkes.

Bradley Ihionvien in action for Posh against Lincoln City. Photo David Lowndes.

Randall

Mothersille, Jones.

Playing two up top could unsettle the three-man defences which seem set to pitch up in opposition teams at London Road all season and the chance to see Emmanuel Fernandez charge forward form the middle of a back three could be entertaining and effective. Fernandez did it again yesterday, but passed rather than shot thus wasting an opportunity to replicate his goal of the month winner at Exeter City.

OTHER TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 1, LINCOLN 1.,,

Sam Curtis in action for Posh against Lincoln City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh,com.

1) In just three games at London Road we have witnessed a real clash of styles and, sadly for the purists and Posh fans, long balls and set-piece prowess has bettered a team with ingrained passing principles. Lincoln hit the ball longer, and more often, than any team I’ve seen for many years, helped by a goalkeeper with a prodigious kick. They played for long throws and set-pieces and yet managed to score a quite brilliant team goal after a long and sweet passing move. Their results suggest – lIke the Wrexham and Huddersfield teams to have also bullied Posh this season – they have found a style that suits them so good luck to them.

2) A contrast in styles can often lead to entertaining games, but I’m not sure what Lincoln boss Michael Skubala was watching on Saturday. It was a frantic, competitive contest, but to call it a ‘brilliant game of football’ was an exaggeration. There was little quality on show – apart from two great goals – with turnovers in possession frequent, especially when the game became stretched in the final quarter. Skubala was right to be disappointed not to have won the game though. Lincoln rarely looked like conceding. It took a moment of brilliance from Kwame Poku to prove that one goal is never enough no matter how comfortable you are looking.

3) Posh have now conceded the first goal in all five League One matches this season. They’ve come back in three of those games to get points, but long-term it’s hardly a recipe for success. Even the games that were lost saw Posh start pretty well, but the lack of penetration, Poku aside, is rather worrying. Joel Randall offered very little again yesterday.

4) Barry Fry’s smile must have widened when he saw seven substitutions made at the same time yesterday. He loved a triple sub – the maximum allowed in his time - at half-time. Posh equalised a few minutes after making their four changes, but the substitutions didn’t really pay off. Posh couldn’t keep the ball – replacement forwards Malik Mothersille and Bradley Ihionvien were particularly sloppy – so were unable to test Lincoln’s sub goalkeeper Zach Jeacock who was making his first Football League appearance for almost 30 months yesterday. He was on the pitch for almost 30 minutes and didn’t need to make a single save.

5) Beat a Bristol Rovers side, one stuffed 4-0 at home yesterday, next Saturday and Posh will overtake last season’s six-game points haul. Even if they don’t, there is no needs to despair. Unless Birmingham City get their act together, like a ridiculously expensively assembled side should, no team will be running away with League One this season. Early season results suggest there is far more depth to the division compared to last term. A points return in the low 80s might even get a team promoted automatically.