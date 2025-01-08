Tyler Young. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has implored his players to embrace the occasion when they visit Premier League Everton for a third round FA Cup tie on Thursday (7.45pm kick off).

It’s a daunting task on paper for a side struggling for form in League One, even if Everton’s own problems have thrust the spotlight on to the future of manager Sean Dyche. But Ferguson wants to see a capable side express themselves and do themselves justice in front of a capacity crowd and a TV audience on BBC iPlayer.

Ferguson has confirmed Tyler Young, the son of Everton’s former England international Ashley Young, will be on the substitutes’ bench so the possibility of a historic father v son battle is alive. Swedish striker Gustav Lindgren will also be in a Posh matchday squad for the first time since his £500k transfer to London Road.

"When you get to the third round of the FA Cup you want a big club at a famous stadium and that’s what we have,” Ferguson enthused. “It’s a great football stadium and it’s important we go up there and give the best version of ourselves. I want my players to express themselves and do themselves justice.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo David Lowndes.

"Obviously it’s a big test for us. Whoever Everton pick the side will be full of outstanding players, much better than the players we usually play against, but we are a capable side and they will know that. I want us take the ball on just like we did at Wrexham. It’s a one-off game and, although it would be a massive shock if we won, I have seen bigger shocks in my time.

"Everton are not going great, but they are a Premier League side for a reason and the club couldn’t have a better man in charge. Us managers don’t have time to be sympathetic towards each other, but I’ve known Sean for a long time and he’s a great guy. He won’t ever change.

"Tyler Young will be in the squad and not because it’s a chance to play against his father. There are footballing reasons as he’s a talented young player who was outstanding in his first two months with us. He’s had a dip as young players do, but he has a bright future and he couldn’t have a better role model than his own father. If you’re Ashley’s age and still playing at the level he plays at then you’ve had some career. The game will determine if he gets time on the pitch, but we have to name nine substitutes for FA Cup ties.

"Gustav is also ready to play. I was cautious with him at the weekend, but he’s ready to play a part now. He’s certainly match fit.”

New defender Carl Johnston is cup-tied so can’t play at Goodison Park, while young left-back Harley Mills is suspended following his recent red card.