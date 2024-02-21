Posh goalscorers Malik Mothersille and Harrison Burrows celebrate at Blackpool. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

But, for a team that had lost their previous four matches, to deliver such an outstanding all-round display with a huge prize on the line, well that was just the stuff of dreams. They could easily have doubled the 3-0 final scoreline.

This was a mesmerising performance on a par with the win at Derby County on New Year’s Day. From back to front they were exceptional. They played with bravery, skill and class to run rings round a side that had beaten them at the Weston Homes Stadium a few days earlier.

And now they get to play at Wembley on the sort of huge flat pitch you would imagine would suit this team of young, speedy entertainers. It’s a match to anticipate with relish, but it’s also six weeks away and there are many games, which are just as important, to win before then, starting with one of the biggest as local pride is at stake at Cambridge United on Saturday.

Kwame Poku in action for Posh at Blackpool. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

TALKING POINTS FROM BLACKPOOL 0, POSH 3...

1) Let’s just get the warning out there first. When Posh last reached the final of this competition 10 years ago they played eight games between the semi-final and the final and lost five of them. Repeat that and even a place in the League One play-offs might go up in smoke. This team is better than that one though and they should have received a massive confidence boost from the way they played at Bloomfield Road last night

2) Harrison Burrows conducted a splendid interview with the Mirror newspaper before last night’s tie and recalled watching the EFL Trophy Final 10 years ago as a Posh fan when Chesterfield were seen off 3-1 at Wembley. Barring accidents he will now lead Posh out at Wembley in April. It’s a great story, but the standard of his season makes it an even better one. He’s a left-back with 10 League One assists and eight goals in all competitions to his name, impressive numbers compiled while also improving considerably as a defender. No wonder Championship clubs and Celtic came calling for him in January.

3) Reaching Wembley would rightly have been celebrated by the squad and the supporters last night, but all focus should already have switched to getting the League One promotion push back on track. Knowing manager Darren Ferguson he’s probably banned all talk of Wembley in the knowledge there are nine League games to play before they pitch up at the national stadium. Bolton’s win at Cambridge last night means Posh are now 10 points off the top three. It’s not an insurmountable gap with 14 games to go, but it’s one that will require tunnel vision from everyone. If they stick to their passing principles and play with the freedom they displayed last night anything is possible.

Harrison Burrows in action for Posh at Blackpool. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

4) It appears there is some ability to be found within the back-up boys. Midfielder Jeando Fuchs and striker Malik Mothersille stepped up last night and played well enough to keep their places at Cambridge. It’s likely, and correct, that Hector Kyprianou will return for Fuchs on Saturday, but it should be very short odds on Mothersille keeping Ricky-Jade Jones on the sidelines. Blackpool saw so little of the ball last night Fuchs didn’t have to show off his tough-tackling skills, but the way he accepted the ball in tight areas and passed it on quickly and accurately was a revelation, and it all made sure Kyprianou wasn’t missed at all and compliments don’t come much bigger than that. Mothersille is a graceful mover, very quick and displayed impressive technical qualities. His goal was sublime as he virtually passed the ball into the top corner with his weaker left foot. Mothersille should be ahead of Jones technically having grown up in the Chelsea Academy rather than the finishing school at Posh. His stamina needs building up, but Jones is a more than handy sub to bring on against tiring defences, especially if Posh are in front.

5) Archie Collins must have run Burrows close for man of the match honours at Bloomfield Road. His all-round midfield performance was close to perfection.

6) All this attacking flair will count for nothing if Posh are shipping goals at the other end. That never looked like happening last night as Josh Knight and Ronnie Edwards delivered outstanding defensive displays against a wide variety of attacking players, and a mention also for Jadel Katongo, the youngster with the unenviable task of making Posh fans forget about Peter Kioso. Knight and Edwards were dominant aerially and on the deck, while also passing the ball confidently and precisely. Katongo and Burrows supported them well, while goalkeeper Jed Steer’s composure on the ball was great to see. Crucially he moves the ball on quickly as well as accurately.

7) The PT suggested Ferguson needed to step up and help his young players after Saturday’s defeat at home to Blackpool. He did that and then some. His team selection worked out brilliantly. As well as making two effective changes he was right to keep faith with Joel Randall even though his work inside the opposition penalty area was again disappointing. Randall’s movement and ability to find space was too much for Blackpool in the first-half. He was pivotal to his side’s dominance even if he still can’t finish.

