Peterborough United players celebrate the victory at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh moved to just four points behind Derby in second - still with a game in hand - thanks to a battling win at the Pirelli Stadium, their fourth straight league win.

They were frustrated for large periods against stubborn opposition before Ricky-Jade Jones opened the scoring in the 56th minute.

Burton then switched tact and pushed for an equaliser, finding it with 20 minutes to go when Ademola Ola-Adebomi touched in an equaliser, but Posh were not downhearted and earned all three points thanks to late goals from Josh Knight and substitute Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson acknowledges the travelling fans at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh’s victory say them move into fourth, ahead of Barnsley who suffered a shock 5-1 defeat at home to Lincoln. Posh are now just three points behind third-placed Bolton, with a game in hand, after they were held to a 2-2 draw away at strugglers Exeter.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson praised his players for the way they found a way to grind out victory and his substitutes for their impact on the game. Fellow replacement Malik Mothersille superbly set up Clarke-Harris for his goal.

Ferguson said: “They made it difficult and it was hard for our players on a poor pitch. We just have to find different ways of winning games at this stage of the season and we’ve done that so credit to my players.

“The pitch and the fact Burton set up very compact and didn’t allow us space on the outside made it tough. Our speed of play wasn’t quick enough at the start, Ricky needed to start moving centre halves better and he did that in the second half.

“His was a real striker’s goal. He knows where the keeper is and flicks it over him. It was a really good goal for him.

“We started the second half very well, we got the goal and we got on top, but they’re are always a threat. Any time you don’t get the correct clearance, the ball is going into the box because Hamer has such a good throw. It’s like a missile. We dealt with it well but that one for their goal was just a mess.

“We got a bit bitty at 1-0. We had to control the ball to negate them putting the ball into the box, but we got a bit sloppy. They went 4-4-2, until they scored and we should have picked them off a bit better after they made that change, but you have to give them credit. It was a tough game and we found a way of winning.

“As I’ve said a lot though, we’re going to need every single player in that dressing room and that was proven today. The subs have come on and won us the game.

“Jonno has come on and set one up and scored the winner and Malik has set one up, I’m really, really pleased with that.

“He’s a twice-Golden Boot winner in this league and he’s not forgotten about. We’ve got him up our sleeve when we need him. We’re playing a way that doesn’t suit him too much, but when teams drop deep and we have to play outside teams, it’s a game for Jonno.

“It’s a great finish from Josh. He knew Jonno would win it so got in front of his defender and it’s a great, clean technique. We thoroughly deserved the win.

“We’ve got to find different ways of winning and that’s what we did today. Today, we had to really grind it out and that’s what you’ve got to do at this stage of the season. Our fitness told again, we’re looking fresh, we’re looking good.

“We had a blip but we’ve come through it, we’ve definitely got the momentum back.

“I’m delighted, it’s a really big three points, it’s four league wins on the bounce, five wins on the bounce and I always felt that this month is going to be very pivotal to how our season will turn out.”