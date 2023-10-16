West Ham United's bid for Ronnie Edwards in January was 'just' £4 million
One of the clubs was West Ham United who were heavily linked with 20 year-old Edwards throughout the summer, according to several news sources who specialise in the Premier League club.
The PT reported in August that the Hammers had not got close to the Posh valuation and they were not expected to return with a bigger offer in January.
That remains the case even though Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has insisted he is not asking for ‘silly’ money for the England age group international because his club are in League One.
A fee in the region of £6 million could land Edwards who is under contract at Posh until the summer of 2025.
Edwards is expected to leave London Road in January with an unnamed Championship club favourites to sign him. Swansea City are known to have had a bid rejected for the centre-back on the last transfer deadline day.
Edwards has passed 100 appearances for Posh and scored his first senior goal for the club this season.
He is due to play for an England elite squad in an under 20 international against Portugal at stadium:mk on Tuesday (7pm kick off).
Posh loanee Jadel Katongo is also in that England squad. Both played in a 2-0 defeat in Romania on Thursday.