Sky Sports and the London Evening Standard have reported the story in the last 24 hours.

No details about the bid have been revealed and Posh have yet to comment, but it’s known the 20 year-old England age group international is available for the right price.

Posh would expect a fee close to the £10 milion package Brentford paid for Ivan Toney three years ago.

Ronnie Edwards. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Posh recently revealed they signed Edwards from Barnet for nothing in August 2020, but the Bees will receive 50% of any transfer fee.