West Ham United submit initial offer for Ronnie Edwards according to reports

Reports suggest West Ham United have made an initial offer for Peterborough United centre back Ronnie Edwards.
By Alan Swann
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST

Sky Sports and the London Evening Standard have reported the story in the last 24 hours.

No details about the bid have been revealed and Posh have yet to comment, but it’s known the 20 year-old England age group international is available for the right price.

Posh would expect a fee close to the £10 milion package Brentford paid for Ivan Toney three years ago.

Ronnie Edwards. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.Ronnie Edwards. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.
Ronnie Edwards. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.
Posh recently revealed they signed Edwards from Barnet for nothing in August 2020, but the Bees will receive 50% of any transfer fee.

West Ham are known to be long-term admirers of Edwards, but they could face competition from other Premier League clubs with Aston Villa and Bournemouth also linked this summer with a move for a player with 94 first-team appearances under his belt.

