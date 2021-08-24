West Bromwich Albion suffer illness and injury problems ahead of their Championship trip to Peterborough United
West Bromwich Albion have suffered illness and injury problems ahead of Saturday’s Championship fixture at Petreborough United on Saturday (August 28, 8pm kick off).
Baggies boss Valerien Ismael revealed in a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s (August 25) Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal that centre-back Matt Clarle will miss the next five-to-six weeks because of a hamstring injury suffered in last weekend’s Championship win at Blackburn.
Clarke has been outstanding since moving to the Hawthorns on loan from Brighton in the summer. He was on loan at Derby County last season after moving to Brighton from Portsmouth in a £3.5 million transfer in June, 2019.
Ismael also disclosed two unnamed players have been diagnosed with Covid so they are unlikely to feature at the Weston Homes Stadium either.
The visitors will still be hot favourites to beat Posh. They’ve won their last three Championship fixtures and sit second in the table behind Fulham on goal difference.