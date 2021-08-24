West Bromwich Albion suffer illness and injury problems ahead of their Championship trip to Peterborough United

Matt Clarke in action for Derby last season. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Baggies boss Valerien Ismael revealed in a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s (August 25) Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal that centre-back Matt Clarle will miss the next five-to-six weeks because of a hamstring injury suffered in last weekend’s Championship win at Blackburn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarke has been outstanding since moving to the Hawthorns on loan from Brighton in the summer. He was on loan at Derby County last season after moving to Brighton from Portsmouth in a £3.5 million transfer in June, 2019.

Ismael also disclosed two unnamed players have been diagnosed with Covid so they are unlikely to feature at the Weston Homes Stadium either.