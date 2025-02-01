Recent Posh signings Nicholas Bilokapic (left) and Fynn Talley (centre). Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Recent Posh signings Nicholas Bilokapic (left) and Fynn Talley (centre). Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Recent Posh signings Nicholas Bilokapic (left) and Fynn Talley (centre). Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Were these recent Peterborough United signings hits or misses? One has received a 0/10 rating!

By Alan Swann
Published 1st Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Peterborough United’s recruitment policy has come under fire recently.

Posh are languishing in 18th place in League One after two successive forays into the play-offs.

Those who have joined Posh since the end of last season can be given time to come good, but how successful have the signings made between June 2022 and February 2024 been?

There were 23 of them including six goalkeepers! Some of them are still at London Road, for now at least.

Signing date in () and success rating out of 10.

Steady midfielder who made just 16 starts in his one full season at Posh. Now at League Two side Bromley.

1. Ben Thompson (14/6/22) – 4/10.

Steady midfielder who made just 16 starts in his one full season at Posh. Now at League Two side Bromley. Photo: David Lowndes

Classy midfielder in last season's outstanding Posh team. Not so good this term and could well leave London Road on Monday.

2. Hector Kyprianou (21/6/22) – 8/10.

Classy midfielder in last season's outstanding Posh team. Not so good this term and could well leave London Road on Monday. Photo: David Lowndes

The winger signed from Sutton United has had some good moments, but generally flattered to deceive. Currently on loan at League Two Newport County.

3. David Ajiboye (22/6/22) – 5/10.

The winger signed from Sutton United has had some good moments, but generally flattered to deceive. Currently on loan at League Two Newport County. Photo: David Lowndes

A goalkeeper signed on loan from Hull City who made just one Posh start in the EFL Trophy. Usually injured. Still at Hull.

4. Harvey Cartwright (1/7/22) – 1/10.

A goalkeeper signed on loan from Hull City who made just one Posh start in the EFL Trophy. Usually injured. Still at Hull. Photo: Joe Dent

