Wembley winner with a Peterborough United past has praise for Darren Ferguson and Ivan Toney!

Matt Godden celebrates Charlton Athletic's League One play-off final win. Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images.

Wembley winner Matt Godden hasn’t forgotten the role Peterborough United played in his successful career.

Godden is back in the Championship with Charlton Athletic after Sunday’s 1-0 League One play-off final success over Leyton Orient at Wembley. He’d previously spent four seasons in the second tier with Coventry City who signed him for an undisclosed fee from Posh in August, 2019.

Steve Evans signed Godden for Posh from Stevenage the previous summer and he scored 18 goals in his one season at the club even though he was overshadowed, and often kept out out of the side, by Ivan Toney. Toney had also moved to London Road that summer.

Current Posh boss Darren Ferguson replaced Evans midway through that season and liked to play with just one central striker, but Godden still has fond memories of the club.

The PT were allowed to ask Godden a couple of questions before the play-off final in a deal with Sky Bet.

“Darren Ferguson is a very good coach," Godden said. “It was a weird situation with him coming in at the time he did. I played under him for the last three months of the season. He was completely different to Steve Evans in the tactical aspect. He was a very good coach who liked to work hands on with players on the training pitch.

"I really enjoyed my time at Peterborough, even though it was just for a year, and I scored 18 goals, although it could’ve been a few more!

"Ivan Toney started quite slowly at Peterborough for the first six months, but I’ve never seen a player go on like he has. From December/January time onwards, he was phenomenal – it was like a different animal had come out in him.

"He deserves everything that he gets as he’s been incredible. Wherever he goes, he scores goals – for club and country. Not just goals, but the way he brings players into the game. I text him every now and then, and he deserves everything that comes his way.”

Toney has been recalled to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for two summer games.