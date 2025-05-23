Former Peterborough United star is back in the England squad

Ivan Toney. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images).

Former Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has been recalled to England's squad for next month's matches against Andorra and Senegal.

It is a first call-up for the 29-year-old since he moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli from Brentford last summer. He made the most recent of his six England appearances in the Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain.

But 28 goals in 42 appearances for Al-Ahli this season convinced England head coach Thomas Tuchel to have a close look, having left him out of his first squad in March.

England face Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on June 7, before welcoming Senegal to Nottingham Forest's City Ground for a friendly on June 10.

Tuchel said: "Ivan deserves to be with us and I am convinced because he scored over 20 goals for his team this season. He won a major title with the Asian Champions League and he had a big contribution with goals and assists.”

Toney scored 49 goals in 94 games for Posh between 2018 and 2020 when he was sold to Brentford in a transfer package that earned Posh £10 million.