Peterborough United were already negotiating a new contract with teenager Harley Mills before his Wembley heroics in the Vertu Trophy Final.

Mills (19) opened the scoring with a superb strike from a free-kick on Sunday and assisted on Hector Kyprianou’s goal late in the first-half as Posh eased to a 2-0 win over Birmingham City.

The left-back was an obvious choice as man-of-the-match, a sweet moment for a player who left Birmingham’s big rivals Aston Villa to join Posh four years ago.

Mills also celebrated some family oneupmanship as his father Gary Mills played in a Wembley win in an FA Trophy final for Stevenage against York City in 2009, but he didn’t score!

Harley Mills celebrates with teammate Chris Conn-Clarke. Photo David Lowndes.

Mills junior signed a two-year professional development contract at London Road in 2023. The club has an option on an extra year which they would inevitably take if new terms have not been agreed.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast: “We've offered Harley a new deal on the same terms as James Dornelly accepted. It basically gives him more money for every 10 games he plays. It should be about opportunity rather than money at Harley’s age and hopefully he will agree. We have an option for another year on him anyway.”

Mills wasn’t thinking about new contracts after the Wembley win. He instead reflected on a day he might not top in in his entire career and on a turbulent season which saw him spend two months in National League South and pick up a red card in a League One home game against Barnsley. Yesterday was only his 10th first-team start for Posh yet he had the self confidence to fight off team star Kwame Poku for the right to take the match-defining 15th minute free-kick.

"The day couldn’t have gone any better,” Mills told the Posh Plus service. “I was talking to my dad and saying I’ve had three seasons in one. I started with Posh Under 21s, went to Enfield for two months and then got a first team opportunity here. When you are a kid playing at Wembley is the dream. It certainly was for me.

Harley Mills scores at Wembley. Photo David Lowndes.

“My dad has always ribbed me about me not playing at Wembley when he had, but I have now scored at Wembley and he hasn't! As a former Villa player beating Birmingham made it that little bit sweeter, but I haven’t been there for a few years now.

"I was told I was on set pieces and I thought that included free kicks. Kwame was playing well and wanted to take it, but I looked over to the bench and the gaffer gave me the nod so I thought I’m having this. From the angle I felt going goalkeeper side was the best option. Obviously it has to be right in the top corner or it would be saved so it was a great moment.

"I then acted on instinct and just ran to the corner and pulled off a knee slide. It’s obviously my top moment in football and it might not ever be bettered as we won the game as well.

"I was happy to assist on the second goal as well. I pulled the cross behind the players in the box and when I saw Hector getting on the end of it I felt he would score. He’s so good at arriving in the penalty area.

"There was no celebrating at half-time just pure focus knowing we win if we keep a clean sheet. We suffered at times and put bodies on the line, but we got the job done.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson felt Mills benefitted from his loan spell at a struggling Enfield side. “Loans can go two ways, but Harley’s move toughened him up. He’s always had a quality left-foot, but he’s now turned into an excellent all-round defender.”