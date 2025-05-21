Wembley glory beckons for four former Peterborough United players this weekend

Matty Stevens (left) replaces Matt Godden in a Posh match in December, 2018. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Harrison Burrows and Matt Godden are the headline acts as four ex-Peterborough United players chase Wembley play-off final glory this weekend.

Both men played major roles in semi-final successes with left-back Burrows scoring a penalty and claiming three assists in Sheffield United’s 6-0 aggregate win over Championship rivals Bristol City and Godden netting the only goal of two terrible League One games for Charlton Athletic against Wycombe Wanderers.

Sheffield United will be favourites to beat Sunderland on Saturday (3.01pm) in what is often dubbed ‘the richest game in football,’ with an estimated value of £265 million to the winners.

Charlton will also be expected to see off London rivals Leyton Orient in the finale to the League One season on Sunday (1.01pm). The matches are kicking off at one minute past the hour to raise awareness of the ‘Every Minute Matters’ campaign, a collaboration between Sky Bet and the British Heart Foundation.

Harrison Burrows celebrates a Sheffield United goal. Photo Alex Livesey Getty Images.

Burrows (23) has starred for ‘The Blades’ all season, scoring six goals in 47 appearances as a left-back. He skippered Posh to Wembley glory in the EFL Trophy Final in 2024, scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over Wycombe before a £4 million move into the Championship. Posh will earn an extra million pounds if Sheffield United win promotion to the Premier League.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton said: “Harrison Burrows was superb over two legs against Bristol City. He’s really stepped up from Peterborough, adapted to the level very quickly and I think he plays in that dynamic way his manager Chris Wilder absolutely adores about his wider defensive players.

“Burrows is very quick to get forward, good at one-v-one defending and he is a really athletic, agile part of what is a very good Blades side.”

Godden (33) enjoyed a bright start to his Posh career when joining from Stevenage in June, 2018, but the emergence of Ivan Toney meant he eventually struggled for game time and he left for an excellent career with Coventry City before dropping down a division to Charlton last summer. Godden scored 18 goals in 28 appearances in his one season at Posh.

Conor Coventry (blue) in action for Posh in 2021. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Godden, a Charlton fan as a youngster, has scored 22 goals in 48 appearances for ‘The Addicks.’ Speaking after the win over Wycombe he said: “It was special to score in front of the stand where I used to sit. The noise after I scored was something I’d never experienced before. It will live with me for ever.

"I’m so pleased the moment fell for me, but we have one more game to go now, one more game to achieve what we aimed for when the season started.”

Charlton midfielder Conor Coventry also played for Posh in the 2021-22 Championship season when on loan from West Ham United. But he started only four games before returning to East London. Coventry (25) has played 51 times for Charlton this season.

And another old Posh striker Matty Stevens will be involved in the League Two play-off final for AFC Wimbledon against Walsall on Bank Holiday Monday (3.01pm). The 27 year-old only made 5 substitute appearances for Posh after moving to London Road from Barnet in 2016. He is Wimbledon’s top scorer this season with 21 goals, although he’s only scored one of them since February 15.