Harrison Burrows celebrates an EFL Trophy semi-final goal at Blackpool with teammates. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh played two League One teams, three League Two sides and two Premier League Under 21 teams. They played five matches at home.

Wycombe have won all seven of their Bristol Street Motors Trophy games this season, five of them against Premier League Under 21 sides.

Before the semi-final at well-supported Bradford City, Wycombe hadn't attracted more than a gate of 906 to a Trophy match this season! They also played five matches at home.

Emmanuel Fernandez scores for Posh against Spurs U21s. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

POSH

1) Jadel Katongo scored his first senior goal when Posh beat Cambridge United 2-0 at home in their first EFL Trophy match of this season. It was the Manchester City loanee defender’s Posh debut. Ephron Mason-Clark also scored. Attendance: 3,687.

2) Emmanuel Fernandez scored his first senior goal when Posh beat Spurs U21s at home in their second group game. Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku also scored as Posh came from behind to win 3-1. Attendance 2,094.

3) Just 802 fans watched Posh, who had already qualified for the knockout stages, lose 1-0 at Colchester in their final group match. That was the 11th time a crowd of less than 1,000 had watched a competitive Posh match, 1 in the Football League (at Newport) and 10 in the EFL Trophy, including a group game at Wycombe last season when 761 fans attended.

Jadel Katongo scores for Posh against Cambridge. Photo David Lowndes.

4) Summer signings Ryan De Havilland and Malik Mothersille scored their first Posh goals in the 3-0 home win over Arsenal Under 21s in the last 32 of this season’s EFL Trophy. Jonson Clarke-Harris also netted. Attendance 2,151

5) Harrison Burrows and Mason-Clark scored as Posh came from behind to beat Crawley 2-1 at home in the last 16. Attendance 2,933.

6) Mothersille, Mason-Clark and Ricky-Jade Jones scored the Posh goals in a 3-1 home win over AFC Wimbledon. Attendance 3,225.

7) Captain Burrows scored twice after a Mothersille goal in the 3-0 semi-final win at Blackpool. Blackpool had won 2-1 at Posh in a League One game three days earlier.

8) Posh have scored 16 goals and conceded 4 in the competition this season. Left-back Burrows and strikers Mothersille and Mason-Clark are the Posh top scorers with 3 apiece.

WYCOMBE

Beat Crystal Palace U21 (H) 1-0

(Leahy, attendance 442)

Beat Stevenage (A) 1-0

(Vokes, attendance 906).

Beat Wimbledon (H) 1-0.

(Sadlier, attendance 664).

Beat Fulham U21 (H) 3-2

(Taylor 2, Forino, attendance 323)

Beat West Ham U21 (H) 2-1

(Kone, og, attendance 881).

Beat Brighton U21 (H) 4-1

(Sadlier 2, Taylor, og, attendance 769).

Beat Bradford C (A) 1-0