Kwame Poku celebrates scoring his second goal against Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh put in without doubt their best performance of the season on Saturday to blow away rivals Cambridge 5-0.

One of the major architects of the results was Poku, who picked out Ephron Mason-Clark at the far post with a fantastic cross to start the scoring before adding two himself either side of half time.

The 22-year-old was asked to operate from the right wing, instead of the number ten position, on Saturday and has now scored five goals in his last five matches.

He has credited the belief shown in him by boss Darren Ferguson as well as the quality of his teammates with his recent excellent form.

He said: “It was a great performance from the first minute. They were boxed off and defended well but once the first goal went in, it gave us confidence to go for the next one and the next one.

“We don’t slack defensively, we defended very well and it’s credit to all the boys.

“We’ve got a good mix. Rick with his pace, Ephron with his strentgth and pace, Joel is intricate and cute with his passing and me as a creative player. It works well and everyone is starting to add more goals to their game, Rick with the assists aswell. It’s really positive.

“I’m pleased about the way I’ve been able to get into goal-scoring positions consistently as I’ve been concentrating on where I need to be when the ball is on the opposite side and making sure I get across my man. I’m trying to be really aggressive when I’m on the ball. I did that today and it paid off.

“The gaffer tells me how much he believes in me and I just try to go and apply that on the pitch, whether I fail or succeed each week.

“I have no preference in my position, I’m just happy to contribute. When the gaffer signed me, number ten and the wing were the two positions we spoke about so ever since then, I’ve had in my head that wherever he puts me I’m happy.

“Even after Tuesday, when we played positive in the second half but we couldn’t just get the win, we know how good we are. Every week we just want to carry on winning as many games as possible and come next year, we’ll see where that takes us.