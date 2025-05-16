Watford could announce Hector Kyprianou signing on Friday

Hector Kyprianou celebrates the Posh win at Wembley in the Vertu Trophy Final of 2025. Photo Darren Wiles.

Watford could announce the signing of Peterborough United skipper Hector Kyprianou today (Friday).

The Watford Observer believes the move will be confirmed after news broke earlier this week of the player’s likely move to Vicarage Road.

Kyprianou can leave Posh on a free transfer this summer after his contract was allowed to expire. Watford had made two previous attempts to sign a player who will be 24 later this month.

The PT can confirm Watford were given permission by Posh to speak to Kyprianou at the end of the the 2024-25 season. Watford can formally sign the Cyprus international when the summer transfer window opens on June 1, but Posh will probably have to pay his wages until the end of his current contract until June 30.

“Watford have been keen on Hector for a while and they asked for permission to speak to him which we granted,” Fry said. “I’ve told them they can save us a few quid by signing him and paying his wages instantly, but I suspect his contract with Watford won’t start until July 1 which means we will have to keep paying him until then."

Fry revealed the summer transfer window opens between June 1 and 10 and then opens again from June 16 to September 1.

Kyprianou would become Watford’s first signing of the summer. The Hornets finished 14th in the Championship last season which wasn’t good enough to save manager Tom Cleverley’s job.

Paulo Pezzolano has replaced Cleverley. Pezzolano is Watford’s 22nd manager since Gino Pozzo became club owner in 2012. The Uruguayan was in charge of La Liga team Valladolid from April 2023 until his sacking in November last year.